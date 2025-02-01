Danica Patrick drops reaction to “rich people’s items” post on IG story

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick shared a post on her Instagram story on February 1st, 2025 as she took a nostalgic trip back to the 1990s. The post shared by the 42-year-old was of the items that were considered fancy back in the 90s.

On Friday, Danica Patrick shared @nuttynostalgic Instagram account’s post which was a collage of a few items. The former IndyCar driver was born in 1982 and possibly saw these things growing up. The caption for the post uploaded by the account read,

“These were considered ‘Rich people's items’ back in the 90’s”

The collage featured a total of seven items with the first one being a glass stereo cabinet that had a Sony HiFi stack system and a collection of music CDs and Tapes. The next few pictures were of a glass block shower enclosure, a water bed, and an older television that used the CRT (Cathode Ray Tube).

The post also included pictures of three perishable items which were marketed as high-end and hence perceived as “Rich people's items”. It included a Mentadent toothpaste which came in a dispenser, the Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard which originated in France, and Walls’ Viennetta ice cream.

As Danica Patrick shared this in her story, she reacted to it with three emojis. The caption read,

“😂😂😂”

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

Danica Patrick's parents Beverly Ann and Terry Joseph Patrick Jr. were working-class individuals who eventually went on to start a coffee shop of their own followed by a glass company. While not wealthy, they still supported Danica’s racing dream which wasn't as expensive back in the 90s as compared to today.

Patrick moved to race in Europe in the late 90s but wasn't very successful and returned. However, it was a connection that she made in Europe that ended up helping her advance her career after returning to the US.

Danica Patrick on how Bobby Rahal helped in advancing her racing career

Danica Patrick was backed by Ford when she moved to race in Europe. It was then that Danica met with Bobby Rahal, the then Team Principal for Jaguar, who organized an F3 test for the American. After an unsuccessful stint in Europe, Patrick returned to the US and contacted Bobby Rahal, who then helped her with a racing seat.

In an interview uploaded on IndyCar’s YouTube channel in March 2021, Katie Keil questioned Patrick about the move that made the biggest impact in her career.

“Yeah, probably going to England," Patrick said. "I think going to England was a really big thing because that's what, well I ended up meeting Bobby Rahal when I was there, and then when I came back he saw that as very much dedication and committment to the sport. And so, I really think that going to England made the biggest difference in me getting a ride with Bobby. Once it took it's head, it was on its way.” (2:28 onwards)

Danica Patrick signed with Bobby Rahal's team, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the 2005 IndyCar season and left the team at the end of 2006 to join Andretti.

