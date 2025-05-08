Danica Patrick drops a two-word reaction to FBI Director Kash Patel’s recent announcement

Danica Patrick has shared a celebratory message on her Instagram after reports of a recent success achieved by the FBI under Director Kash Patel. The 43-year-old motorsports star has recently become increasingly vocal about her views on the United States’ political landscape in the wake of Donald Trump’s return to office.

The former IndyCar driver, who boasts a trailblazing figure in motorsports, revealed her interest in politics when she declared she would be voting for the first time during the recently held U.S. election. In the aftermath of the election, which witnessed Trump’s return to office, Danica Patrick has continued to air her opinions on matters related to the United States.

In her recent Instagram story, the former NASCAR Cup Series star acknowledged the work of the FBI chief, Patel, with a two-word message:

“A Team”

Danica Patrick hailed the FBI in an Instagram post. Image: @danicapatrick via Instagram

These words from Danica Patrick follow a report from media outlet Upward News, detailing that the FBI, under the leadership of Patel, completed the arrest of over 200 alleged child sex predators and the rescue of 115 children in a week-long operation on Wednesday.

This post serves as one of many that the former Andretti Autosport driver has shared across social media, largely declaring in support of the Donald Trump-led administration. She was also an active member of the President’s campaign group in the lead-up to his election victory.

Danica Patrick praised Donald Trump’s speech before Congress

Danica Patrick, in March this year, was full of praise for Donald Trump following his address to the United States Congress. The 47th U.S. President delivered a lengthy speech in which he touched on several of his plans for the country.

The speech, which spanned over an hour and a half, appeared to largely delight Patrick, with the 2008 Indy Japan 300 winner taking to social media to laud the President. Sharing a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account, she wrote:

“What an epic speech by @realDonaldTrump. Those who couldn’t stand for the ways that America has been made better, safer, stronger, and more — American, will be miserable for a long time. The golden age is here and the left… is just sitting there.”

Danica Patrick has been a staunch supporter of the American President since his decision to run for office a second time. The American racer opted to participate in the election voting for the first time in 2024 and was present during the oath-taking ceremony of the new President at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C.

Shifting the focus to her racing career, Patrick’s career — which spanned over 18 years — saw her etch her name into the history books of both the IndyCar and stock car racing series. She became the first female to win a race in IndyCar after her victory at the Japan 300 in 2008. In NASCAR, she also holds the record of being the only female to clinch pole position at a Daytona race — a feat she achieved in 2013.

