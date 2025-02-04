Danica Patrick features “perfect Valentine’s Day gift” from her winery on IG

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick took to her Instagram handle on Monday to advertise a special Valentine's Day gift hamper. The hamper comes in collaboration with her line of wine, Somnium, and chocolate-making brand Vosges Haut-Chocolat.

Beyond her duties as a motorsport pundit, Patrick is also a business owner. One of her most successful ventures has been her wine brand, Somnium. An active social media user at the same time, she frequently advertises her brand through her Instagram handle.

In an Instagram story shared on Monday, Patrick revealed that her wine brand had collaborated with Vosges Haut-Chocolat to come up with a special Valentine's Day gift hamper. Posting a video of the gift hamper, the 42-year-old described it as the “perfect” present for the occasion. The former IndyCar driver stated:

Trending

"Okay, Somnium and Vosges' Chocolate are paired up for the perfect Valentine's Day gift. So, order it, and you'll get it in time for Valentine's Day."

Danica Patrick's Instagram story

The hamper includes a bottle of Somnium wine, an assortment of Vosges chocolates, and a booklet detailing the chocolates’ craftsmanship. Patrick then playfully admitted that she had already indulged in the chocolates, saying:

"Don't look but I have already ate some, maybe all of them."

Ever since her retirement as a race car driver, female racing icon Danica Patrick has been focused on a variety of projects, both public and personal. An analyst for multiple broadcasting networks including Sky Sports F1 and NBC Sports, the Beloit, Wisconsin native had been an active media personality in the last few years.

Exploring more about Danica Patrick's wine brand, Somnium

Danica Patrick's wine brand, named Somnium, translates directly into "dream" in the Latin language— encapsulating her vision for her winery. Located in St. Helena, California, within the Howell Mountain AVA, the 24-acre vineyard sits at elevations ranging from 1,045 to 1,375 feet (305 to 419 meters).

Patrick launched the venture in 2009, enlisting renowned winemaker Aaron Pott to help her acquire and develop the property. The vineyard’s first grapes were harvested in 2014, and in 2017, Somnium released its first estate-grown Cabernet Sauvignon.

Since then, the winery has expanded its presence, introducing a Napa Valley rosé and a Rutherford Sauvignon Blanc, crafted by French-born winemaker Julien Fayard. Notably in 2019, Somnium achieved organic status.

Beyond Somnium, Patrick has also made a name for herself in the fashion industry with her athleisure brand, Warrior by Danica Patrick. The collection, launched in partnership with G-III Apparel Group in 2017, is inspired by Native American mythology that Patrick encountered while growing up in Arizona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback