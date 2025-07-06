Danica Patrick flaunts American pride with a USA-checkered flag tattoo on her lower back

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick recently shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account. The pictures gave a glimpse into her Fourth of July celebrations.

On July 5, the 43-year-old shared pictures of her Fourth of July celebrations with her family. In the first picture, she shared her American/checkered flag tattoo on her lower back. In the following slides, she shared pictures of her posing alongside her family and videos of her jumping in the pool. On the final slide, she uploaded a picture of her and her family watching the fireworks. Danica Patrick captioned the picture with,

" Got that American 🇺🇲/ checkered 🏁 flag tatto (no piccaso) when I came back from living in the UK for 3 years from 16-19....Because I was proud and grateful to be home. Thank you to those who make safe and free🙏"

The Wisconsin native started her open-wheel racing career in Karting. In 1998 she quit school to pursue her dreams of racing and moved to the United Kingdom.

Danica Patrick gained recognition after she won the Japan 300 in 2008, becoming the first woman to achieve this feat. She also drove for NASCAR and set multiple records in both divisions of racing, such as becoming the first woman to claim pole position at the Daytona 500, which she achieved in 2013.

She announced her retirement in 2018 after participating in the Indy 500 the same year. After her retirement, the 43-year-old founded her own wine business with 'Somnium' and has her own podcast called 'Pretty Intense'. She is occasionally seen in the Formula One paddock alongside the Sky sports crew.

Danica Patrick talks about why the Indianapolis 500 was a 'whole other thing' for her

Danica Patrick recently spoke about what made the Indianapolis 500 a special race for her. During her debut at the Indy 500 in 2005, she led 15 of the 200-lap race and took the lead of the race during the restart on lap 190. She was awarded the 'Rookie of the Year' award.

While talking to Bob Pockrass, a FOX Motorsports Insider, Danica Patrick spoke about how the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' was a 'whole other thing' for her.

"The only thing I thought when I was young, as I was coming up through racing, is I just thought to myself that if can make it, it'll be a big deal. But I don't know what that meant. I just knew it'd be a big deal because it was just something that hadn't really happened. Women had been in racing, but to do well is like a whole other thing," Patrick said via Fox Sports.

Danica Patrick finished the 2009 Indy 500 race in third place and set the record for the highest finish by a woman in IndyCar. She achieved this feat with Andretti Green Racing.

