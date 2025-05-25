Danica Patrick gets emotional about Will Power and wife Liz's 'deep connection' ahead of 2025 Indy 500

Ahead of the 2025 Indy 500, Will Power on the pre-race show spoke about the time when his wife Liz had to be rushed to the hospital in 2023 and detailed the close bond with his partner. The former driver Danica Patrick got emotional over the deep connection between the duo.
During the 2023 IndyCar off-season, Liz suffered from back pain as it suddenly became impossible for her to move. Liz was then rushed to the hospital as her body temperature spiked to 106⁰F, and it was revealed that she had a staph infection in her spine.
Power's wife had to undergo an emergency spine surgery for the same. The Team Penske driver ahead of the 2025 Indy 500 revealed how he nearly lost his wife and detailed how much support his wife has been over the years for his IndyCar endeavours.
Danica Patrick, who is a part of the FOX broadcast team for the 109th running of the Indy 500, then went on to praise the bond between Will and Liz.
“You never have to wonder how either of them are feeling. They'll show you, they'll tell you whether it's Will getting excited, Will being angry, Will being happy, them being connected in that moment together. Or, of course, those water bottles and the anxiety that Liz has.” (via FOX live stream)
Liz is often at the track to support her husband and can be spotted gripping and twisting water bottles in anxiety. Danica Patrick continued as she added,
“They are obviously so, so deeply connected. They ride this roller coaster of racing together. They are the ultimate teammates. They have each other's back all the way, but it's that deep connection all the way back to 2018 when Liz predicted that Will was going to win the Indy 500.”
Meanwhile, the two-time IndyCar Series champion will start the 2025 Indy 500 in the last position on the 33-car grid on Sunday.
Will Power on how his wife’s illness affected his 2023 IndyCar season
Will Power had his second-worst season with Team Penske in 2023, where he finished 7th in the championship after winning the title in 2022. Power came out and detailed how the off-track issues played a part in his preparation for the race weekends. He said via nine.com.au,
“It was a tough start for me personally actually with what was going on with my family.”
“It certainly affects your preparation and your mindset, that it does hurt you. Not an excuse, but I know how tough this series is, and you can't have any sort of issues off the track if you want to be good on the track,” he added
Will Power will be starting the 2025 Indy 500 from the back of the grid following the Team Penske controversy where the modified attenuator led to IndyCar issuing the #12 Chevrolet entry with fines and penalties.
