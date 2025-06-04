Danica Patrick highlights “my jam” in recent IG story

People are often known to have passions beyond what they are publicly recognized for, and Danica Patrick is no exception. The former race car star recently took to social media to give a subtle nod to an unorthodox, intellectually charged gathering, describing it as “my jam.”

The former IndyCar star shared a video on her Instagram story showcasing a rather unique cultural scene where individuals gather in bars or beer houses in New York to attend lectures. Resharing the footage on her account, Patrick captioned it:

“Well… speaking of brains, that would be my jam!!!!!”

Danica Patrick shares a post about lectures in a beer house. Image: @danicapatrick via Instagram

The video in question was originally posted by the handle Lectures on Tap, and the particular episode featured a talk about the history of drugs and their effects on humans. Danica Patrick, who has often spoken about her sapiosexual nature, seemed drawn to the gathering—which appears to be gaining more attention over time.

Since retiring from racing, Danica Patrick has evolved into a woman of many talents. The 2005 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year has reinvented herself beyond the racetrack as an author, fashion model, public speaker and more. She also hosts a podcast—Pretty Intense—where she explores a wide range of topics surrounding life and humanity.

Danica Patrick shares a sapiosexual post on Instagram story

While Danica Patrick is known for valuing intelligence, the former NASCAR Cup Series star recently shared a post about sapiosexuality. The Wisconsin-born native took to her Instagram story to reshare a post affirming her interest in intellectual connections over surface-level attraction.

The post, from the zodiac handle Aries Secrets, features a definition of the said term alongside an image of an individual interacting with a human brain. In resharing the post, Patrick accompanied it with an emoji that subtly affirms her approval of sapiosexuals.

Danica Patrick shared a post about sapiosexual on her social media. Image: @danicapatrick via Instagram

Following her transition from motorsports, Patrick has delved into mindfulness and several entrepreneurial ventures. The former Andretti Global driver often uses her platform to share content around personal growth, self-awareness, relationships and emotional intelligence. Her post once again appears to reaffirm the qualities Patrick values most in people—particularly in the context of relationships and meaningful conversations.

Patrick’s post highlights the many changes in her persona, particularly since retiring from racing. The once fiery motorsports star has transitioned into someone who embraces curiosity, intelligence, self-discovery and authenticity. This transformation into other ventures has also seen her become a public speaker. During the last United States presidential election, the 43-year-old was heavily involved in the campaign rallies that led to Donald Trump being sworn in as president.

Beyond her recent political involvement, she has also become a recognizable figure in motorsports punditry. Patrick contributes to Formula 1 for Sky Sports and most recently served as an analyst for the 2025 Indy 500 – an event she previously participated in during her active racing career.

