Danica Patrick lauds “infinitely better” aspect of pharma industry

Danica Patrick has, over time, proven to be a woman with curiosity that goes far beyond her motorsports expertise, and the 43-year-old has once again shown this side of herself. The former race car driver recently took to social media to laud a transformative development in the pharmaceutical industry.

The former IndyCar driver shared her thoughts on the development of the Ibogaine drug via her Instagram Story. Acknowledging the groundbreaking shift in the medical field, she posted about the medicine, accompanied by the caption:

“I love that we are opening up to new medicines. Ones that might work infinitely better.”

Danica Patrick shared a post about the Ibogaine drug. Image: @danicapatrick via Instagram

Ibogaine is a medicine derived from the root bark of the African Iboga plant. It has been studied in recent years for its potential to help people recover from trauma, substance addictions and depression. While it remains unregulated and restricted in the United States, it continues to gain traction—particularly among advocates of alternative medicine, a group Danica Patrick appears to be part of.

Trending

Aside from her recent advocacy for Ibogaine, Danica Patrick has been a vocal proponent of wellness and mental health, particularly since stepping away from racing. The former NASCAR driver has also opened up on several issues related to mental health and the overall well-being of the human mind.

Danica Patrick shares a post about mental strength

Danica Patrick also shared a post about being mentally strong. The former Rahal Letterman Lanigan star took to her Instagram story to reshare a video detailing how to be mentally fit.

The video, which was originally posted on Instagram by BrainMD Health in conjunction with Dr. Amen, highlights how mental fitness is just as pivotal to a human being as physical fitness. The video was accompanied by the caption:

“Mental fitness matters just as much as physical fitness.⁠ If you want to be mentally strong, this is a non-negotiable.”

Danica Patrick shared a post about mental fitness. Images @danicapatrick via Instagram

While Danica Patrick has pursued many ventures since her retirement from racing, mental fitness and overall human wellness have been areas the 43-year-old has consistently spoken about. On several occasions, she has shared her thoughts on the human mind—whether through her social media platforms or on her "Pretty Intense" podcast.

Patrick’s influence and advocacy have extended well beyond her impact in motorsports. The former IndyCar race winner occasionally speaks at events and public gatherings, addressing topics related to mental health as well as societal issues such as politics, among others.

Shifting focus to racing, while Patrick may have retired from active competition, the 2005 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year has not stepped away from the grid. Danica Patrick has remained actively involved in motorsports, specifically in the role of a pundit. She has participated in Formula 1 coverage for Sky Sports and has also contributed to the broadcast of several IndyCar events, including the most recent Indy 500 race, which Alex Palou won.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.