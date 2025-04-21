Danica Patrick lauds Whitney Cummings' comedic brilliance and personality

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick took to social media to praise the American comedian and actress Whitney Cummings amid her Big Baby Tour. Patrick posted a picture of herself with the stand-up comedian and another friend on her Instagram story, praising Cummings' talent and personality. She also urged her followers to check Cummings' shows.

In March, Cummings announced the dates and locations of the tour, which started on March 21 and will stretch until June 12. Most recently, she was in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 19 at the Orpheum Theater. Patrick owns a lavish mansion in Arizona went to watch the show with her friend Shannon Thorpe.

The caption on Patrick's Instagram story read:

"Ohhh my goodness, you have to see @whitneycummings show! Absolutely hilarious! And she's a super cool badass girls girl. 🙌 And stunning. And smart. And down to earth."

Screengrab of Danica Patrick's IG Story (@danicapatrick via Instagram)

Whitney Cummings graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania in 2004 with degrees in communications and film. She later moved to Los Angeles to pursue a comedy career.

The 42-year-old gained recognition through shows like Chelsea Lately and Comedy Central roasts. In 2011, she created and starred in the NBC sitcom Whitney, which ran for two seasons until 2013. That same year, she co-created the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls, which aired until 2017.

Danica Patrick once said the 'female mind' is not cut out for racing

Discussions about bringing women to the highest level of racing, like Formula 1, have been growing in recent years. And while the overwhelming belief in the community is that women can do just as well in racing as men, given equal opportunities, Danica Patrick once came under the spotlight for saying that the nature of racing is more suited to men than women. Her comments were made during a special children’s broadcast at the 2023 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Patrick was asked if she thought women would compete in Formula 1 soon. She replied that it was unlikely, saying it takes almost innumerable female drivers to find one with top-level talent.

“At the end of the day, I think that the nature of the sport is masculine," Danica Patrick added (via Planet F1). "It’s aggressive. You have to, you know, handle the car—not only just the car, because that’s a skill, but the mindset that it takes to be really good is something that’s not normal in a feminine mind, in a female mind.”

These comments have attracted negative attention because they come from one of the most successful women in racing.

