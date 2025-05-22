Danica Patrick looks back on securing her future after her Indy 500 heroics

Securing a long-term seat in motorsports is often a daunting challenge that weighs heavily on a driver's mind, and Danica Patrick had her fair share of worries regarding her future racing in IndyCar. The 43-year-old recently detailed how her heroics at the Indy 500 played a part in her longevity in the American open-wheel racing series.

Ad

The Wisconsin-born native, who stepped into the IndyCar scene with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in 2005, announced herself in style at the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” when she led several laps on her Indy 500 debut to the cheer of the on-watching spectators. Patrick led 18 laps on her debut at the Brickyard event and eventually finished the race in fourth place.

Reflecting on the massive cheer she was greeted with when she made the pass on Dan Wheldon to take the lead of the race, Danica Patrick detailed that the defining moment solidified her longevity in IndyCar. Sharing her thoughts with FOX Sports, she stated:

Ad

Trending

"...What it did, for the most part overall, was just kind of more solidify sponsorship and team position — just me being in the series. Because until you kind of do something great, you kind of wonder, ‘Am I going to be back next year?’"

"After that, and how big of a deal it was, I was like, 'Well, I guess I'll probably have a job for at least a couple more years,’" she added.

Ad

Ad

Danica Patrick’s immense debut at the Indy 500 earned her a future in the American open-wheel racing series and allowed her to etch her name into IndyCar history. The former Andretti Global driver, who was named Indy 500 Rookie of the Year, would go on to become the first-ever female to win an IndyCar race following her brilliant drive at the 2008 Indy Japan 300.

Danica Patrick reveals the reason behind her performances at IMS

Danica Patrick also revealed why she often performed very well when she drove around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Her illustrious career in open-wheel racing witnessed her achieve several feats, including a podium finish at the iconic racing circuit.

Ad

The former Andretti Global star recorded a podium finish alongside several top-10 finishes in her eight outings at the Indy 500 event. Sharing her thoughts with FOX Sports on the reason behind her impressive performances at the Brickyard, Patrick stated:

"I was very good at trusting my instincts, and if the car didn't feel right, I just didn't drive. I would just come in, or we would work on it, and I wouldn't drive over my head, as I was a methodical driver."

Ad

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway was more than just another circuit for Danica Patrick — it was where she etched her name into IndyCar history. She was named Rookie of the Year on her debut Indy 500 in 2005, where she led several laps. Her crowning moment at the circuit came in 2009, when she finished third — still the highest finishing position by a female driver in the race's history.

However, Patrick’s final race at the Brickyard ended on a disappointing note, as she suffered a crash on lap 68 during the 2018 installment of the event while driving for Ed Carpenter Racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.