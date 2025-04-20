Danica Patrick makes her wishes clear for Burning Man music festival through her IG story

Danica Patrick may not be burning up the rubber on track anymore, but she is still making waves with her posts on social media. This time, the former NASCAR driver shared her wishes for the upcoming Burning Man music festival.

The former IndyCar driver reposted a reel on Instagram, expressing her desire for a special disc jockey at the upcoming music festival. The reel featured a Portuguese priest who also works as a DJ, spinning tracks behind the deck. Captioning the reel, she shared what appeared to be a playful idea.

“Please DJ at Burning Man! Amen.”

Danica Patrick shared her wish for the Burning Man music festival. Image: @danicapatrick via Instagram

The Burning Man festival is held annually in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, United States. The event is renowned for its electrifying mix of music, art, self-expression, and culture. With a history of attracting free-spirited individuals, creatives, and celebrities from around the globe, it appears to serve as a fitting platform for the priest who doubles as a DJ to showcase his skills behind the turntables.

Although Danica Patrick hasn’t stated whether she’ll attend the festival, the former NASCAR Cup Series driver did attend last year. Beyond her apparent love for music, the ever-outspoken Patrick has frequently taken to social media to highlight the many adventures she’s embarked on since retiring from her racing career.

Danica Patrick shares her love for tennis after golf frustration

Danica Patrick also shared her admiration for tennis after falling out of love with golf. The former Andretti Autosport driver had detailed how she had been trying out golf, but explained her struggles in adapting to its demands.

In a previous post, she had shared her thoughts on social media, describing those who played golf as individuals who "just love to be hard on themselves." However, it appeared Patrick has moved on from golf and found a new passion in tennis. In another Instagram story, she detailed how her tennis game is progressing while expressing gratitude for ditching golf for it.

In the post, where she shared a picture of a racket, Danica Patrick added the caption:

"Tennis game is coming along. Thank God because my golf game fell apart."

Danica Patrick recently shared an update on her Tennis game. Image: @danicapatrick via Instagram

Patrick has been known to venture into several activities since calling time on her racing career. She has explored various ventures, including fashion, motorsports punditry, health and fitness, and public speaking, where she often shares her thoughts on societal matters and promotes women's rights.

In the sports realm, the former stock car racing star has also dabbled in activities like ice skiing, among others.

