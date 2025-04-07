Danica Patrick “not sure” about her dressing choice in recent IG story

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick recently took to her Instagram story to share a picture of herself sporting an oversized sweatpant. Patrick is an active Instagram user with nearly a million followers.

The retired racing icon remains one of, if not the, greatest female driver of all time. The 42-year-old, who found success in both NASCAR and IndyCar, boasts numerous firsts across a career in the United States that spanned 13 full seasons.

Since her retirement, however, Patrick has found herself seamlessly transitioning from her racing duties to a public figure and an analyst. The Beloit, Wisconsin native currently owns and operates multiple business ventures, alongside being a successful podcast host and a social media personality.

Most notably on Instagram, Patrick maintains a strong presence, evident from her 974K followers that she has accumulated from her posts and stories. She actively shares glimpses of her daily life and her personal opinions on various topics through her Instagram handle.

Recently, Danica Patrick took to her story to share a picture of herself trying out the trending oversized sweatpants. Posting a mirror selfie of herself sporting the red sweatpants, Patrick wrote the caption:

"Not sure I am built for the oversized sweatpants look. 🍑👀"

Patrick retired from racing in 2018. Her last race was that year's Indianapolis 500, wherein she secured a 30th-place finish.

Danica Patrick shares her recent golfing experience

One of Danica Patrick's more recent posts featured her reflecting on her golf journey. Sharing a series of photos from a recent round, she wrote:

"I decided to actually learn how to play golf about two years ago. Of course it's a little seasonal, mostly for heat in AZ but also work and skiing! I thought I finally had it figured out last fall. Then I forgot how to hit my driver to start the year off... Until about 10 days ago. I remembered just as mysteriously as I forgot."

Patrick also claimed to have scored a legitimate 9-hole in her caption, while also bringing to light the absence of gimmies or mulligans during her round. Speaking further about her views on the sport, the former IndyCar driver added:

"Golf is a funny game... And mostly played by those who just love to be hard on themselves. A game you will never master and repeatedly wonder - why am I doing this to myself?! Can't wait for the next round. Who's with me?! ⛳"

Beyond her ventures as a social media figure, Danica Patrick is a successful business owner who owns and operates her own winery, Somnium. She also owns her own line of clothing and scented candles.

