Danica Patrick points to the 'only way out of bullshit propaganda' on IG story

Danica Patrick has given her thoughts around Dr. Casey Means (American medical doctor) and the noise regarding her nomination by US President Donald Trump as Surgeon General. In line with this, Patrick has cast light on how various kinds of propaganda can be brought to a halt for good.

The 43-year-old took to her official Instagram account and asserted that in modern times, people have lost their connection to spirit.

Via Instagram stories, Danica Patrick shared a post about Dr. Casey Means and added the following as a caption:

"We have lost our ancient connection to the spirit. To our intuition. And this is the only way out of bullshit propaganda and corruption. Welcome to the golden age. This is one of my favorite aspects of Dr. Casey Means," Patrick wrote.

Stories via Instagram/@danicapatrick

Other than being an American doctor, Dr. Casey Means is also an entrepreneur and author. She did her graduation from the well-known Stanford University of Medicine in 2014.

On May 7, she was nominated by Donald Trump as Surgeon General following the withdrawal of Janette Nesheiwat.

Danica Patrick's interaction with a spiritual activation expert

Since retiring from active racing in 2018, Danica Patrick has explored various walks of life. In line with this, she regularly interacts with people from various backgrounds and brings those conversations to the public via social media.

In March, she had an interaction with the spiritual activation expert, Oliver Nino, and via her Instagram, she added the following as a caption to a post:

"They call Oliver the @spiritualactivator! He is able to help people find and ignite the frequency within them that can transform their life! I am fascinated with energy so we dove deep into what it is, why it matters, how to actually get aligned, and what happens when you do!" Patrick wrote.

The 43-year-old further added:

"I loved this conversation! I always know when it’s a good interview filled with truth and alignment when I am buzzing after it’s over…. And that definitely happened! Enjoy!"

Danica Patrick is easily one of the most well-known women drivers in the world of American motorsports. Starting her career at the top level in 2005 (IndyCar), she is to date the only woman driver to score a victory in America's highest class of open-wheel racing. Her triumph came in 2008 at the Indy Japan 300. She registered seven podium finishes and three poles during her IndyCar career.

Other than this, she also competed in stock car racing (NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series). Other than her regular one-on-one sessions with different personalities on social media, she also takes an interest in the political sphere and has evolved into an esteemed motorsport pundit.

