Danica Patrick poses an age-related rhetorical question to her followers

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick recently shared an Instagram story with her followers. She posted an astrological message in her story.

Patrick started her open-wheel racing career with go-karting. She dropped out of school to pursue her dreams of racing and moved to the UK in 1998. She made a name for herself after winning the Japan Indy 300 in 2008, becoming the first woman to do so. She set multiple records throughout her racing career for female drivers. One such record is she was the first woman to get pole at Daytona 500 in 2013.

Danica Patrick shared a post that mentioned which zodiac sign should get which tattoo specifically. Patrick pointed out to her zodiac sign, Aries, which said people under that sign need to get a 'live fast, die young' tattoo on their chest. The 43-year-old posted the story with the caption:

"😆Aries-Live fast....hell ya.Die young? Am I still young?!"

Danica Patrick via Instagram story @danicapatrick

She followed the story with another one where she posted a poll with yes or no as the options, stating that it was a rhetorical question.

Screenshot of Danica Patrick's story on Instagram via @danicapatrick

Patrick officially hung up her racing boots in 2018 after participating in the Indianapolis 500. In conversation with ABC News in 2018, she spoke about why she gave up racing as she remarked:

“It wasn't in my heart anymore. What I love about racing was that ability to progress and get better and finish better and better and ultimately win. And I just felt like that was becoming less and less something that was in my control.”

After her retirement, Danica Patrick started her own podcast called 'Pretty Intense,' and she also had a book with the same title. The former IndyCar driver has also ventured into business with her own wine brand called 'Somnium'. She also occasionally joins the Sky Sports crew in the Formula One paddock.

Danica Patrick once opened up about her multifaceted role in IndyCar

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick once opened up about her role as a model and race car driver. Patrick has set multiple records for the upcoming female drivers.

Because of her spectacular performance on the track at the time, Patrick gained a lot of media attention, making her one of the most marketable drivers on the grid. She was often seen as a role model for female racers, and this took a toll on her performance.

In 2012, in a conversation with Steven Cole Smith for Car and Driver, he asked her how she felt about her Wikipedia page putting her down as an American auto-racing driver, model and advertising spokeswoman. The American driver said that she had always wanted to accomplish things on the track.

"No, I thought about accomplishing things on the track and what that would be like. But I didn’t put a lot of thought into what the other side was all about—the endorsements, the commercials, being told I’m a role model. So, yeah, it has taken some adjustment, and it can be distracting, especially when there are surges of attention. But I’m really fortunate. I have a great balance between being recognizable and still being able to cruise around without people bothering me. I’m lucky." Patrick said.

To this day, Danica Patrick remains the only driver to win an IndyCar race.

