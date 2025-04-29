Danica Patrick reacts to a clip from American journalist Tucker Carlson's podcast

Danica Patrick gave her reaction to a clip from Tucker Carlson, which featured Catherine Austin Fitts talking about supposed underground infrastructure built by the United States government. The former IndyCar driver speculated that this is a genuine posibility given the history of the country.
Patrick has gotten into the world of conspiracy theories and politics in recent years, ever since her retirement in 2018. She has often praised journalist Carlson and has also lauded him as one of the reasons why she developed an interest in politics, even appearing on his show when he was still working at Fox News in early 2024.
On Monday (April 28), a clip from The Tucker Carlson Show was shared via Carlson's instagram account, in which former United States government official Catherine Austin Fitts discusses underground infrastructure built by the government in the country. Fitts worked as Assistant Secretary of Housing under President George H. W. Bush.
Danica Patrick reshared this clip on her instagram account on Monday and posed a question to her followers.
"Yep. Underground. What makes you think we haven't already done this in our ancient past?!"
Patrick's first public appearance in the political world was when the American attended the 2023 edition of AmFest. Since then, she has come out and endorsed Donald Trump and the Republican party, even campaigning for the businessman during the 2024 Presidential elections.
She has shared her views via social media, speaking extensively especially on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again movement. The 43-year-old has also supported Trump's policy decisions and cabinet nominations since he returned to the presidency in early 2025.
Danica Patrick set to join 2025 Indy 500 coverage on FOX
Danica Patrick is all set to join FOX Sports' coverage of the 109th running of the Indy 500 this year. The former race car driver spent over eight years racing in IndyCar and even became the first woman ever to claim a victory.
IndyCar reporter Tony Donohue reported on Monday that Patrick is all set to resume her role as a pundit for this year's Indy 500, this time with FOX. She has previously appeared as a studio analyst for NBC's broadcast of the historic event since 2019.
Outside of IndyCar, Patrick has also appeared as an analyst covering the NASCAR Xfinity series and also as a pundit for Sky Sports covering F1 previously. She also appeared on the hit Netflix F1 docu-series Drive to Survive in a similar role.
Patrick has previously raced in IndyCar, where she became the first woman ever to win a race at the 2008 Indy Japan 300, a record which stands till date. She also tried her luck in stock cars, having raced in both the Xfinity series and the Cup Series during a seven-year stint in NASCAR.
