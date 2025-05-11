Danica Patrick reacts to a clip of Jordan Peterson talking about the food pyramid

Danica Patrick shared her reaction to a reel of Jordan Peterson talking about the food pyramid via her Instagram story on Saturday. The former IndyCar driver has been an advocate of changes to the food structure in the United States and has also backed the 'Make America Healthy Again' movement.

Patrick has wandered into the world of politics in recent years, having shared her support for Donald Trump and the Republican party. One of the main topics of discussion from the former race car driver has been the Robert F. Kennedy Jr.-backed MAHA movement, with special focus on changing the food chain in the United States.

Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson recently shared his views on what he claims to be the fraudulent food pyramid system in America. In a clip shared by the Instagram account @jordanpetersonsociety, the 62-year-old wondered whether the American food pyramid 'scam' is the 'worst medical crime in history.'

"I've never recovered from finding out that the food pyramid was a scam," said Peterson. The degree to which that's a scam, is, I don't know, is there a worse medical crime in history than that?

"And to find out that it was a marketing ploy by the department of agriculture and that it went against the advice even of their own consultants who warned them that they would produce an epidemic of obesity and diabetes, and to speak nothing of depression and dementia, which is exactly what we have now."

Patrick reshared this video via her Instagram story on Saturday and also added her own comment:

"Can't wait for a real food pyramid..."

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's Instagram story [via instagram/danicapatrick]

Patrick appeared and spoke at a Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania in November 2024. The former NASCAR driver also mediated several rallies for Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr. during their campaign trails last year.

Danica Patrick shares snap from boat trip on Saturday

Danica Patrick alongside Simon Lazenby & Jenson Button at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick shared a selfie via her Instagram story on Saturday, in which she seems to be on a boat. The former race car driver was also sporting a red Make America Great Again hat.

Patrick shared the image via her Instagram story on Saturday while holding a cup of her own wine brand.

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's Instagram story [via instagram/danicapatrick]

Patrick retired from motorsports back in 2018, following stints in both IndyCar and NASCAR. The American now lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, along with her two dogs, Ella and Dallas. She also owns a vineyard and has started her own wine brand named Somnium.

