Danica Patrick reacts as Florida passes bill to criminalize weather modification

Since she retired from racing, Danica Patrick has increased her outlook towards political affairs within the United States. With Florida passing a bill to criminalize any form of weather modification, the 43-year-old took to her Instagram and shared a concise verdict on the passing of the bill.

Patrick got involved in the political realm last year when she started endorsing Donald Trump's presidential campaign on her social media. She went to great lengths to campaign for the current US President, which led her to meet several high-ranking officials in the US administration after Trump was elected as the President.

Continuing her pro-Republican stance, when a bill related to banning weather modification was passed in Florida, the 43-year-old shared a story on the Meta-owned platform on how the other 49 states should forbid the practice, and wrote:

"First of 50. Let's go."

Danica Patrick's Instagram story on May 7 | Source: Instagram/@danicapatrick

On the other hand, while Danica Patrick earned her first breakthrough into racing with IndyCar, she quickly switched over to the stock car racing realm and jumped ship to NASCAR.

Danica Patrick once revealed how maintaining a personal and professional life was a tough task while dating Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Danica Patrick at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 - Source: Getty

With her switch to NASCAR, Patrick also found her then love in the series, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The pair started dating in 2012 and continued to fight each other on the road in the following half a decade.

While this posed an interesting dynamic as a relationship in the motorsport realm, in the same series is witnessed rarely. However, it posed some challenges also, as the female driver talked about in an interview with ABC Sports in 2014, and said:

"We competed against each other before we were together. Part of it is just kind of normal, but I suppose, I'm a little bit more careful now. You don't want to go home to the 'Why'd you crash me' thing, which we both have done, unfortunately. Not on purpose, but cutting it too close."

After years of racing together, the pair split apart in the fall of 2017. Danica Patrick raced his former partner in the series for one last time at the 2018 Daytona 500, before she ventured back to IndyCar for one last jibe at the Indy 500.

After her 2018 Indy 500 attempt was over, she bade adieu to the racing world as a driver. Patrick now continues to remain a proactive character in the racing sphere as she works as a motorsports pundit in the F1 circus.

Moreover, her ventures not only end there, as her political inclination and social media have also earned her spotlight on many issues over the past year.

