Danica Patrick reacts to an IG post claiming "It's hard being a gangsta and a princess at the same time"

Danica Patrick is one of the most revered female motorsport figures worldwide. With her recent switch to political endorsements, the 42-year-old has showcased her various sides. In a recent Instagram story, Patrick made a clever remark on a post claiming the difficulties of being both a gangster and a princess at the same time.

The former IndyCar driver made her premier open-wheel racing debut in 2005 at the Toyota Indy 300. She then went on to win her first Grand Prix three years later at the Motegi Speedway in Japan.

While the 42-year-old retired from racing in 2018, she has been a person closely related to the racing realm and has grown her stature as a pundit for F1's fixtures. Subsequently, on March 13, Danica Patrick reposted a post on her Instagram story about some problems that women have to deal with.

However, the former driver came up with a clever response and wrote:

"But I know same baddies that do it really well."

Danica Patrick's story - Source: via @danicapatrick on Instagram

Patrick decided to leave the IndyCar series in favor of a NASCAR full-time venture in 2011, following which she gave an insight into her decision.

Danica Patrick once revealed why she decided to switch over to NASCAR

Danica Patrick at the IndyCar Series - Indianapolis 500 Qualifications Day - Source: Getty

While Danica Patrick came back for a final Indy 500 start in 2018, her open-wheel racing career seemingly ended after the 2011 season. Moreover, this decision was self-induced, as at the top of her game, she decided to move over to the world of stock car racing with no prior experience.

When asked about her sudden change of heart after the end of the 2011 season, Patrick said (via ESPN):

"NASCAR reminds me of growing up racing go-karts and how much I loved it. The fact that stock cars have bumpers invigorates the rougher side of me that's been tempered by the inability in open-wheel racing to touch anyone. To be able to go out on the track and stake your place excites me. The crazy thing is that I didn't even drive a stock car until I'd already signed a two-year deal to run a partial Nationwide schedule. I had friends in NASCAR who knew my driving style and thought I'd fit in there. So I took a huge leap of faith."

Patrick has a huge legacy in both the NASCAR and IndyCar spheres. Since she left the racing scene in 2018, the 42-year-old has traversed multiple industries. More specifically, she currently owns Somnium, her expanding Napa vineyard, and also has her own line of athleisure wear, Warrior by Danica Patrick. She has also authored a health and fitness book called Pretty Intense.

On the other hand, IndyCar held its season opener on March 2 at St. Petersburg. Alex Palou emerged victorious, with Scott Dixon following him to the chequered flag for a Chip Ganassi Racing 1-2 result.

