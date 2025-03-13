Danica Patrick reacts to an intriguing clip about how 'cholesterol is misunderstood'

Sports and health go hand-in-hand, especially if one is to operate at their peak level during high-intensity competitions. Motorsports have always been physically demanding, and while former driver Danica Patrick's (last outing 2018 Indy 500) racing days are long gone, she recently reacted to a post about high cholesterol in a cheeky manner.

Cholesterol is a fat-like substance required by the body for proper functioning, however, an excess of it can lead to heart-related issues or even stroke. It is generally advised to maintain a certain level of cholesterol, but as per a post by aussie_carnivore featuring Dr.Birman (as per the post) on Instagram, high cholesterol leads to longevity. He said:

"The longest-lived people had high cholesterol levels. And isn't that funny? It is one of the consistent themes of longevity research that the longest lived people have higher cholesterol."

The video caught the attention of Patrick. She shared the post on her Instagram stories and stated:

"Badabingbababoom. I'm going to live a long time!"

Screengrab Source: Instagram/@danicapatrick

The 42-year-old Danica Patrick, since ending her racing career in 2018, has become an esteemed pundit for top motorsports like NASCAR, IndyCar, and Formula 1.

Danica Patrick's take on her love for dogs

While Danica Patrick shared her thoughts on high cholesterol, she also recently talked about her love for animals, especially dogs. On 11th March, she shared a picture of her dogs on Instagram and added the following caption:

"I can’t believe Dallas is 11! My how time flies. I would literally do anything for my babies. Anyone that knows me knows how much I love animals, but dogs in particular. I like them more than humans. I definitely cry for them more than humans. Must of been a dog in a recent life. I hope so….. meant I was a pure loving soul somewhere along my journey."

Patrick's racing career in top American motorsports began in 2005 at the Toyota Indy 300 (Homestead). From that point on, she never looked back and went on to compete in top racing categories like IndyCar (116 Grand Prix appearances), the NASCAR Cup Series (191 Grand Prix appearances), and also NASCAR's Xfinity Series (61 Grand Prix appearances).

Moreover, she also made a strong impression by amassing a solitary win, seven podiums, and three pole positions (IndyCar). In stock car racing, Patrick has an identical record (seven top-tens in the Cup series, one top-five, and seven top-10s in Xfinity).

Since bringing the curtain down on her impressive racing career, she has been giving expert analysis during Grand Prix weekends. She also acted as a pundit in Season 6 of the Formula 1 Drive to Survive series.

