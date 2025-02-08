Danica Patrick reacts to reports of USAID putting almost all employees on leave

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick shared a story on her Instagram account on February 7, as she reacted to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) action of putting almost all the employees on administrative leave.

Patrick shared Upward News' Instagram post on her story that highlighted the details of the USAID employees put on leave. The first slide was a picture of Donald Trump's advisor and billionaire Elon Musk while the second slide was a screenshot of the notice put on the USAID website.

As Danica Patrick shared the story, her caption read:

“Must be.”

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

The notice put up by USAID on their website read:

Trending

“On Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:59 pm (EST) all I USAID O direct hire personnel will be placed on administrative leave globally, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission- critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs. Essential personnel expected to continue working will be informed by Agency leadership by Thursday, February 6, at 3:00pm (EST).”

As per reports, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that only 294 of the 14,000 employees will continue operations. These employees are in critical positions and in core leadership roles. The USAID programs have been frozen globally with Trump's team accusing USAID of failing to align with 'America First' policy priorities and wasting taxpayer's money.

Danica Patrick also shared a post about George Soros which read:

“BREAKING: George Soros received $260M from USAID. He didn't spend his own money to destroy the American justice system. He used ours.”

The former IndyCar driver reacted to the same as the caption read:

“Is this really true?!”

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

Danica Patrick supported Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election campaign and was present at the US President’s oath-taking ceremony.

Danica Patrick attended Donald Trump's inauguration with Jake Paul and Logan Paul

Danica Patrick was present at the oath-taking ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC and shared pictures from the same on her Instagram in a post. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver showed off a white dress accessorized with golden jewellery as she uploaded a selfie with Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz, comedian Theo Von and professional boxers, Logan Paul and Jake Paul. The caption read:

“What a crew for the inauguration! So much fun and so much laughing! Thanks @alexbruesewitz! However, I have learned there are a few things politics don't care much about.... Food, water, and sleep. We departed at 8am and returned at 2pm. Thank god I packed some water and was able to finally eat my breakfast. Also..... Melania was simply stunning and looked like the hottest mob boss.”

Patrick was spotted at multiple rallies to support Donald Trump's campaign and even spoke on behalf of the US President.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback