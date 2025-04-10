Danica Patrick reacts as resurrected dire wolves bring 'Jurassic Park' to life

Former IndyCar sensation Danica Patrick shared the story of dire wolves being brought back to life on her Instagram. The 43-year-old posted the Business Bulls account’s reel about the same on her story on April 9, and reacted with a Jurassic Park caption.

The Colossal Biosciences Institute brought the dire wolf species formerly found in the North American continent back to life after over 12,000 years of extinction. According to the reel uploaded by the Instagram account, the caption read:

“In a mind-blowing leap for science, Colossal Biosciences has revived dire wolves using ancient DNA and CRISPR technology”

Danica Patrick was fascinated by the efforts of the institute and shared the news on her social media. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver questioned the possibilities unlocked by Colossal Biosciences. She suggested that the Jurassic Park movie wasn't just a hypothesis after all as her caption read:

“And you thought Jurassic Park was just a movie. What's next..... Independence Day?”

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

Danica Patrick's caption hints at how the character in the Jurassic Park movies also revived the dinosaurs by extracting DNA from the fossil and then modifying it. The Independence Day movie was about an alien race attacking Earth, and the revival of the dire wolves has led Patrick to believe that anything is possible.

Colossal Biosciences used the DNA found in the fossil and remains of the dire wolf species, and structured the same into the DNA of its closest relative, the Grey Wolves. An embryo was hence generated which was then fused surrogately into a dog.

Two dire wolves have been born till now as a result of the same but little is known about their immunity because of the genetic modification. Colossal Biosciences also plans on reviving the Wooly Mammoth, the Dodo, and the Tasmanian Tiger via a similar process.

Danica Patrick hailed the “stem cells” in her Instagram reel

Danica Patrick uploaded a story on her Instagram about stem cells in collaboration with Christian Drapeau, a stem cells expert. The duo discussed the pros of the same and explained how it is a cure for many diseases. The 43-year-old’s caption detailed how she's used stem cells in the past as the IndyCar driver hailed its effectiveness.

“Stem cells.... I have done them intravenously and in my face, my father has used them to heal his shoulders and ankle, my dog Ella does gets them injected regularly in her knees, and you will use them someday too. This is the healing tool we have been waiting for,” read the caption for Danica Patrick's reel.

Drapeau revealed how the big pharmaceutical company spent millions in making people believe that stem cells are harmful. Stem cells are undifferentiated cells usually found in bone marrow which have the ability to self-heal.

