Danica Patrick reacts to Robert Kennedy Jr getting confirmed as the Secretary of Health and Human Services

Danica Patrick has endorsed multiple decisions made by Donald Trump on her social media and has commended the Republican government via her latest social media post. On Thursday, the former IndyCar driver shared her happiness over Instagram after Robert Kennedy Jr. was appointed as the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The Kennedy family has always been deeply rooted in the world of US politics. Robert Kennedy Jr. is the nephew of former US president John F. Kennedy and is well-versed in the world of politics.

The 71-year-old has been a pioneer in the Make America Healthy Again Alliance (MAHA Alliance). However, as per reports, Robert is also regarded as an anti-vaccine activist and health conspiracy theorist.

Kennedy Jr.'s Instagram was reportedly blocked for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Despite this, he has retained his stance against vaccines since then.

On the other hand, with Donald Trump winning the presidential election last year, the Senate had to choose a new Secretary for Health and Human Services and appointed Robert Kennedy Jr for the job. Subsequently, Danica Patrick shared her feelings on an Instagram story and wrote:

"Thank you to so many people for giving @robertfkennedyjr a platform when mainstream didn't... And for building @mahaalliance into what it is. A force!"

Danica Patrick's Instagram Story

Since taking over his reign in the White House, Donald Trump has made a hoard of changes in the Cabinet of ministers.

Danica Patrick commended Donald Trump for his recent decisions

Danica Patrick at the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick is a former IndyCar and NASCAR driver and is the only woman to have won a race in the IndyCar series so far. Since retiring from racing in 2018, she has shifted her career path and now works as a commentator.

However, she has not stayed far from political remarks and was appreciative of Trump's government for appointing Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence in the US, and said (via One Nation with Brian Kilmeade on Instagram):

"Right. Obviously, down with DEI. The first official hire that he had for a major seat was Susie Wiles (the 32nd and current White House Chief of Staff). So it was a woman for that position. I think women have nothing to do with it. He's always been extremely supportive. I think it has everything to do with the best person for the job, which again, is what everyone wants to hear and what everyone wants."

Patrick also went to her X (formerly Twitter) account and applauded Donald Trump for his work:

"All you have to do is see how many times @realDonaldTrump has been right to realize @RobertKennedyJr and @TulsiGabbard, who he nominated…. should be confirmed. Big day for America's health and safety."

The 2025 IndyCar season will start on March 2, with the final race of the season to take place on August 31, at Nashville.

