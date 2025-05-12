Danica Patrick reflects on the joys of being an animal mom

Danica Patrick, the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver, opened up about how much joy her two dogs bring into her life. She shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, celebrating the bond she shares with Ella, a Belgian Malinois, and Dallas, a Siberian Husky, on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 11.

Patrick often shares moments with Ella and Dallas on social media, showing her close bond with them. Last year, she took them on a trip to Sedona, Arizona, to escape the summer heat in Phoenix. She shared how refreshing it was to take them on a hike and joked about needing to give them a bath afterward. It showed how closely invested she was in their daily lives.

In her recent post, Patrick joked about the challenges of pet parenting but made it clear that their love meant everything to her. The post included several photos of Ella and Dallas and gave fans a glimpse into her life as a pet mom.

"Love to all the animal moms out there! I see you and I feel you today. 💞 Dallas and Ella sent me a diamond necklace they said but all I found was shit in the yard. 😆 Truly, all I need is their head on my leg and their ears up when I walk toward them, 🥰" the former IndyCar race winner wrote on Instagram.

Danica Patrick has also spoken about her dream of rescuing older dogs. She said that she wanted to adopt senior dogs from shelters once her schedule made it possible. She admires people who take in aging dogs and hopes to do the same someday.

Patrick's support for animals goes beyond her pets. In 2017, she worked with Code 3 Associates and One Cure, two organizations focused on animal rescue and cancer research. She even sold stuffed toys modeled after her dog Dallas to raise money for animal charities.

Danica Patrick celebrated Dallas’ 11th birthday with an emotional message

Danica Patrick celebrated a special moment in her life as a dog mom. Her oldest dog, Dallas, turned 11 years old on March 11. To mark the occasion, she shared an emotional message on Instagram that showed just how deep her love runs for her pets.

“I can’t believe Dallas is 11! My how time flies,” she wrote in the caption. “I would literally do anything for my babies. Anyone that knows me knows how much I love animals, but dogs in particular. I like them more than humans. I definitely cry for them more than humans. Must of been a dog in a recent life. I hope so….. meant I was a pure loving soul somewhere along my journey."

Danica Patrick, who is now 43, has been a dog mom for over a decade. She first met Dallas at a breeder in Asheville, North Carolina, and brought her home on Mother’s Day in 2014. Since then, Dallas has been a big part of her life.

