Danica Patrick, the former racing driver, appeared on Netflix's well-known Drive to Survive series on Formula 1. In Season 6, she was seen giving her views on the various happenings on and off the racing track. However, for Season 7, she might reportedly get replaced by a former F1 world champion.

Patrick was one of the main pundits giving her opinions on Season 6 (2023) of the series. However, as per sources, she has been put aside in favor of the 2009 F1 world champion, Jenson Button, for Season 7.

Button, in his own right, is a huge name in the pinnacle of motorsport. The 45-year-old competed in the sport from 2000 to 2017 and, during this time, amassed a decent number of accolades.

Button amassed a total of 306 race starts and was able to put on board 15 Grand Prix wins, 50 podiums, eight pole positions, and an impressive career tally of 1235 points.

Danica Patrick would've loved to 'stack-up' against F1 royalty Ayrton Senna

While Danica Patrick might not be seen on the upcoming Season 7 of Drive to Survive, she gave her take on racing against F1 legends (dead or alive). Moreover, in line with this, she named the late Ayrton Senna (three-time F1 world champion) as one driver she would have loved to race against.

"Well, I think I’d want to see how I stacked up against Ayrton Senna. He was one of the greats in Formula 1," Patrick said on the Gaines for Girls podcast.

Other than the F1 legend, Patrick also took the name of the American stock racing legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. (seven-time NASCAR Cup Series winner).

"Maybe get out there and doorbang with Dale Earnhardt Sr. Obviously, I know (Dale Earnhardt Jr.) super well. I drove for him. He’s a friend, and his wife Amy is great. But, you know, he was known as ‘the Intimidator.' So, that would be a fun person to see, like, what did that feel like? Would I be intimidated? Cause I have a real mean streak in me at times," she added.

Danica Patrick's last competitive outing was in the 2018 Indianapolis 500. She is, to date, the only woman to score a victory in IndyCar. The 42-year-old triumphed in the 2008 Japan Indy 300. Other than this, she competed in other top racing categories, like the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series.

Since hanging up her racing boots in 2018, Patrick has successfully transitioned into a motorsport pundit role. While she might not be seen on this year's Drive to Survive, she could be on it again in Season 8, given her influence within the motorsports world.

