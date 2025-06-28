Danica Patrick reveals private conversation with Donald Trump about most "important" quality of being US President

The former racing driver Danica Patrick has revealed a fascinating detail from her past conversation (last rally in Michigan) with US President Donald Trump. Patrick asked Trump about the most 'important' quality required to lead a nation like the US, and in line with this, the latter came up with a one-word response.

Patrick, who is known for talking about politics via her social media handles, recently posted a story via Instagram in relation to Trump. Moreover, she has also shared that, per Trump, courage is an attribute required to be US President.

The 43-year-old posted a picture of herself and Trump via Instagram stories, and added the following as a caption:

"I asked @realdonaldtrump on the flight home from the last rally in Michigan... What is the most important quality of being in office was and he said.......courage," Patrick wrote.

Danica Patrick and Donald Trump l Via @danicapatrick Instagram stories

Danica Patrick is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, and also campaigned for him ahead of last year's presidential election. Trump is currently in his second term as the President of the United States of America. His second term began upon inauguration as the 47th President on January 20, 2025.

Danica Patrick applauded the Presidential Commission's MAHA report

While Danica Patrick has revealed that Donald Trump views courage as the main quality of being a US President, she quite recently also talked about the MAHA Commission report, which was titled 'Make Our Children Healthy Again'. The report was released on May 22, 2025.

The report talked about rising childhood chronic disease rates in regard to the consumption of ultraprocessed foods, chemical exposures, lifestyle factors, and the excessive use of prescription drugs.

In line with all this, Patrick posted the following on Instagram on May 23:

"It was a monumental day in Washington DC with the release of the MAHA commission report! The turnout was incredible…. Not only from passionate health experts but from so many within the government itself wanting to make American healthy again. And most importantly, the children."

Danica Patrick is one of the most popular figures in the world of motorsports in America. During her racing career, she made her name by competing in stock car racing (NASCAR) and America's highest class of open-wheel racing, IndyCar.

Moreover, to date, she is the only woman racing driver to amass a victory in the sport. Her one and only triumph came in the 2008 Indy Japan 300. Since retiring in 2018, she has become an esteemed motorsport pundit and businesswoman.

