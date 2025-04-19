Danica Patrick reveals why she switched from golf clubs to a tennis racket 

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick recently posted on her Instagram story, revealing her switch to tennis from golf. She shared a lighthearted reason for the shift, stating her golf game has fallen apart.

Ad

Danica Patrick is one of the most recognized racers in the United States of America. She has amassed a following of 1.8 million on X (formerly known as Twitter) and 975k on Instagram, where she shares everyday updates with her fans.

On May 18th, she shared a casual picture of a tennis racquet from the brand Head, conveying her switch from golf. On a lighter note, the 43-year-old also conveyed that it was a good choice to shift to the racquet sport since her golfing hasn't panned out great. The American star wrote,

Ad

Trending

"Tennis game is coming along."

"Thank God because my golf game fell apart," Patrick added

Danica Patrick's Instagram Story | Image via Instagram (@danicapatrick)

Patrick made her debut with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in 2005 and was subsequently named Rookie of the Year. Danica Patrick's last race was the 2018 Indianapolis 500. She retired from racing later that year.

Ad

Danica Patrick reveals her breakfast protein goals

Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball Held In Washington, D.C. - Source: Getty

The Beloit-born former racer is a very popular and active personality on social media. Patrick shares her workouts, thoughts, life updates, and even dietary choices on varied platforms. In one such update, she shared her protein goals and also the secret of her arms and abs.

Ad

On Wednesday, April 16, the former IndyCar driver reshared a post of NYT bestselling author Max Lugavere. The said post spoke of uninformed decisions people make about their diet, and specifically their protein intake.

"People will really eat 2 eggs for breakfast and think they've hit their protein goal for the day. Bless their hearts," it read.

The 43-year-old reshared it, affirming Lugavere's thoughts. To add to the agreement, the racing star also shared what she eats for breakfast. She also stated that one can get toned arms and abs by adequate protein intake and training with heavy weight.

Ad

"Right? 2 eggs isn't even the protein needed for breakfast!!!! I just had 3 eggs + 2 whites and sourdough toast with avocado. And if I am in a rush, I'll make 5 eggs and run out the door. People ask me, how do I get your arms or abs or whatever.. Eat protein and lift heavy. (And make sure your hormones are right.)," wrote Danica.

Ad

Danica Patrick's Instagram Story | Image via Instagram (@danicapatrick)

Patrick has made over 300 appearances on the racing track (open wheel and stock car), etching multiple records in history books, including being the only female to have won an IndyCar race (Japan 2008).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More