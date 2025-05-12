Danica Patrick shares adorable picture with her pets on Mother's day

Danica Patrick shared an adorable picture of her two dogs on Sunday, Mother's Day, via her Instagram story. She lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, with her two dogs, Ella and Dallas.
The former racer retired from motorsports in 2018, after spending over 13 years competing in IndyCar and NASCAR, and has stayed connected with her fans ever since, especially through updates about her daily life via various social media platforms.
The 43-year-old has often called herself a "dog mom" and has shared her love for her two dogs. She has a Siberian Husky named Dallas, who is 11 years old, and a Belgian Shepherd named Ella, who is 9. On Sunday, she shared an adorable image of her two canine friends with a sweet Mother's Day-related caption:
"I love being your mommie. 🤍🤍"
Patrick has often shared how her dogs are one of the most important things in her life, and that she "would do anything for them." She has also claimed to be an animal lover, but with a special place in her heart for dogs, whom she claims to love even more than humans.
Originally from Wisconsin, the American now lives in Arizona and owns a winery, from which she operates her wine brand, Somnium. This has been one of her main businesses since retirement, apart from her podcast, "Pretty Intense". During her time in the series, she became the first and only woman to win an IndyCar race at the 2008 Japan Indy 300. She also applied her trade in stock-car racing, having appeared in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series and the Xfinity Series.
Danica Patrick shares an adorable post with her dogs on Instagram
Danica Patrick also shared an adorable series of photographs of herself with her dogs, Ella and Dallas, via Instagram on Mother's Day, captioned:
"Love to all the animal moms out there! I see you and I feel you today. 💞
Dallas and Ella sent me a diamond necklace they said but all I found was shit in the yard. 😆 Truly all I need is their head on my leg and their ears up when I walk toward them. 🥰"
Since retirement, Patrick has appeared on multiple broadcasts as an analyst, covering IndyCar, NASCAR, and F1. She even appeared as a pundit on the hit Netflix F1 docu-series Drive to Survive.
Most recently, Patrick was with Sky Sports last Sunday, covering the F1 Miami Grand Prix as an analyst, part of her ongoing partnership with the British broadcasters. She will also appear on FOX's coverage of the Indy 500 as a pundit later in May.
Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.