Danica Patrick shares clips of an intense workout on social media

Danica Patrick shared a series of clips via her Instagram stories on Monday, showcasing her intense workout routine at the gym. The former IndyCar driver shared a glimpse into her gym session, which consisted of three separate lower-body exercises.

Danica Patrick retired from motorsports in 2018, but has remained in the public eye, mainly due to her social media activity. The 43-year-old has also appeared sporadically on television, covering IndyCar and F1 as a pundit and analyst.

Patrick often shares glimpses from inside her personal life with her fans on social media, and this includes clips of her workout, day-to-day excursions, and other peeks from her post-retirement life. She also has a podcast, named Pretty Intense, which she has used to share her opinions on political and social issues.

On Monday, Patrick shared a series of clips from her workout, which included her performing a barbell heel-elevated squat.

"6 Sets - 5,5,3,3,2,2.... Glorious."

Danica Patrick's story - Source: via @danicapatrick on Instagram

She also shared clips of her performing a Nordic Hamstring Curl and reverse lunges.

Danica Patrick's story - Source: via @danicapatrick on Instagram

Patrick has maintained her physical fitness, even after having retired from motorsports back in 2018. The American ended her 13-year stay in senior American motorsports, which consisted of stints in both IndyCar and NASCAR.

Patrick made her debut in open-wheel racing in 2005 and went on to have a successful career, even claiming a victory at the 2008 Indy Japan 300, becoming the only woman to win a race in the series. She then moved over to NASCAR, competing in the Xfinity series, alongside her IndyCar adventures.

In 2012, she shifted full-time to stock car racing, subsequently making her Cup Series debut. Her time in NASCAR was not as successful, though, and she retired after having lost her primary sponsor, Nature's Bakery, at the end of the 2017 season.

Danica Patrick shares glimpses from her meeting with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon via Instagram

Danica Patrick at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania, Nov 2024 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick shared a photograph with American physician and influencer Dr. Gabrielle Lyon on her Instagram handle on Sunday. The former race car driver claimed that Lyon has been her personal physician for the past two years, due to her online content.

Patrick penned down a passionate note after having met Lyon for the first time, as she showcased her admiration for the doctor. An excerpt from her post caption read:

"Finally. We meet. 💕 After being my doctor for almost 2 years and even more so becoming a very good friend…. We finally got to hang out in person! @drgabriellelyon is a very special human being with big gifts and uses them for good because she cares deeply about people. And making us all healthier."

Patrick seemingly attended a launch event for Lyon's new book, which is called Forever Strong, and met the physician at the function. The 43-year-old also credited the doctor for 'changing her life' in the caption to her post.

