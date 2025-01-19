Danica Patrick shares first picture of Donald Trump’s cabinet on her IG story

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick uploaded a story on her Instagram on January 18, as she shared pictures from Donald Trump’s cabinet. Patrick has been involved in the world of politics for over a year now and has been sharing posts showcasing her support for Trump.

Donald Trump won the 2024 US Presidential election and is set to take over the duties and the President’s office on January 20, 2025, from Joe Biden. As the 47th President of the United States, Trump has the power to nominate his cabinet, and the discussion around the same has been going on for a couple of months.

With just a couple of days left, Trump’s second cabinet was finalized and Danica Patrick took the opportunity to share a picture of the same on her Instagram. The former IndyCar driver shared journalist Benny Johnson's post on her story which read:

“Holy Smokes. The New Trump Cabinet just Assembled for their first group photo and it literally looks like Team America. Will you get tired of winning?”

“Golden Era,” read the caption of the post shared by Danica Patrick.

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

The picture included the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and other cabinet ministers.

Danica Patrick was involved in Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential election campaign as she was present at multiple rallies and even spoke on behalf of Trump at some of these rallies. However, the 42-year-old got involved in the world of politics not too long ago, and recently shared her political journey.

Danica Patrick shares an Insightful Instagram post on becoming a Speaker at the 2024 Amfest

Danica Patrick attended the four-day-long 2024 American Fest organized by Turning Point USA. It is an annual event that promotes conservative politics amongst young political enthusiasts and students. The former IndyCar driver was a spectator at the 2023 Amfest but got the opportunity to speak at the 2024 event. She uploaded a post with pictures from the 2024 Amfest on December 22, 2024, as her caption read:

“In exactly one year I went from being a spectator at my first ever political event..... to a speaker at it. Living and speaking your truth - leads to your purpose - which gives you all the energy you need to make an impact - and your impact..... becomes your legacy.”

Patrick uses her social media presence not only to support Trump but also to enlighten her followers about the latest happenings around the world, which recently included the New Jersey drones saga.

