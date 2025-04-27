Danica Patrick shares funny meme featuring Katy Perry

Danica Patrick has shared a meme via her instagram story on Saturday, which seemigly poked fun at singer Katy Perry, after her outer space adventure in April. The meme sarcastically made fun of the singer being referred to as an 'astronaut' after having spent 11 minutes in outer space on a Blue Origins mission.

Danica Patrick shares memes and jokes via her instagram story ranging across a large variety of topics on a regular basis. This time, it is pop-star Katy Perry who is the subject of one of the memes shared by the former IndyCar on Saturday.

Katy Perry was referred to as an 'astronaut' during her spaceflight on the Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket on April 14, as part of an all-female crew. This had garnered criticism from many people, and the singer had also became the subject of multiple jokes since.

Trending

Patrick also reshared a meme, originally shared by @inspectortheory, which a made a similarly exaggerated comparison.

"I've just heard Katy Perry stood in a puddle, and now she's a deep sea diver."

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's instagram story [via instagram/danicapatrick]

Danica Patrick won IndyCar, at the 2008 Indy Japan 300 with Andretti, becoming the first and only ever woman to win a race in the series. She also finished third in the 2009 Indy 500, the best finish at the prestigious event for a woman at the time.

Patrick switched over to NASCAR full-time in 2012, competing in the Xfinity series and the Sprint Cup Series. She earned a pole position at the 2013 Daytona 500, the first by a woman in the event’s history, but her time in stock-car racing was largely unsuccessful.

The American retired from full-time racing in 2018 and ended her career with two final appearances at the 2018 Indy 500 and Daytona 500.

Danica Patrick shared believing in the Moon Landing conspiracy theory

Danica Patrick at the Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball Held at Washington, D.C. - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick, who has developed an image of a conspiracy theorist in recent times, had admitted to believing in the idea that the first moon landing in 1969 was faked, and did not actually happen. The American reportedly made this claim via an instagram post last year.

Yahoo have reported, that the 43-year-old, who has also been on-record supporting other conspiracy theories, also believes the infamous Moon Landing one.

"This is def one of the conspiracy's[sic] I believe. I don't care if you think I'm crazy. I already know I am." Patrick wrote. [via Yahoo]

Patrick has shared her views on such social and political issues via social media, as well as her podcast, which is called Pretty Intense. She had also endorsed American president Donald Trump in 2024, and showcased her support for the Republican party during last year's Presidential elections.

