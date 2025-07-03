Danica Patrick shares glimpse into her intense home workout “with the most amazing humans”

Danica Patrick, the former racing driver, has recently shared a glimpse of her intense workout session with some fellow 'amazing humans.' She also shared an update about her home workout via her Instagram account.

Ad

The former IndyCar star Danica Patrick posted a video working on her arm muscles on Instagram stories. In the background, a dog can be seen alongside one of her friends.

She captioned the post, writing:

"Working out with the most amazing humans, hosts, and fellow dog lovers @jlomarshall and @rmarshallracing and at the ranch."

A still taken from Danica Patrick's Instagram stories on July 3, 2025 - Instagram/@danicapatrick

The 43-year-old Patrick is well-known for regularly coming up with workout videos via her Instagram account. In the past as well, she has posted workout stories from various gyms. She has a wide reach on the platform with over 992k followers.

Ad

Trending

Apart from her regular social media updates, she was very much in the limelight during May's Indy 500 event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. She was there as part of the broadcast team and was seen giving her opinions on things related to iconic race.

Danica Patrick filmed a commercial with IndyCar drivers

While Danica Patrick shared a glimpse of her workout session, she also recently talked about a commercial via an Instagram post. Patrick filmed a commercial for Java House with Ed Carpenter Racing drivers Christian Rasmussen and Alexander Rossi.

Ad

She reshared a video on her Instagram and came up with an in-depth caption, writing:

"Drivers can get a little competitive on the track, and apparently off the track as well. I had such a great time filming this new @javahouse commercial with @alexanderrossi, @christian_rasmussen_ and @ecrindy. Thanks for letting me in on all the fun… and the free coffee!"

Ad

Ad

Danica Patrick, being a former racing driver, competed in America's highest class of open-wheel racing from 2005 - 2018. Her last outing came in the Indy 500, and she retired from racing, having made 116 IndyCar appearances, during which she managed a solitary Grand Prix win, seven podiums, and three pole positions. The American driver also made 191 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, and notably made headlines after becoming the first woman to grab a pole, which came at the 2013 Daytona 500.

Ad

Her 2008 triumph in the Indy Japan 300 is to date the only victory by a woman driver in the sport. Since bringing the curtain down on her racing career, she has become a podcast host (Pretty Intense), a motorsport pundit, and a successful businesswoman. She also has an athleisure clothing brand called Warrior by Danica Patrick alongside her various other businesses.

Other than the 2025 Indy 500, Patrick was seen as an F1 pundit during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend last month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.