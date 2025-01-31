Danica Patrick shares images of her meeting $10M worth Meghan McCain

Since retiring from racing in 2018, Danica Patrick has indulged in the political sphere as well. She was a part of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, which later came to fruition. Moreover, she recently went to Washington D.C. for the appointment of the director of National Intelligence, where she met television personality and political figure Meghan McCain.

McCain is a famous figure in the USA. Her father, John McCain had been a presidential candidate for the 2008 US elections and has roots connected deeply into politics. The 40-year-old has been a Republican since but has held different political ideologies in the subsequent years.

With Tulsi Gabbard being selected as the Director of National Intelligence, several political figures were invited to Washington D.C., where Danica Patrick met Meghan McCain, and shared an image alongside her:

"Finally met Meghan McCain," Patrick wrote.

Danica Patrick's Instagram story with Meghan McCain Source - Instagram/@danicapatrick

The former IndyCar driver took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared positive words for the Gabbard's appointment, and shared further images of the event:

"So proud of @TulsiGabbard for showing the poise and presence needed to be our director of national intelligence. Not only does her 22 years of service to our country in office and in uniform prove her heart and competence….. but her friends and family do too. The kind of people she attracts are the best kind. Honest, caring, down to earth, and strong," Patrick wrote.

Patrick also played a role in endorsing Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, and supports the ideas of the 78-year-old in "Making America Great Again."

Danica Patrick claims Donald Trump is saving the United States "just in time"

Danica Patrick at Donald Trump's Campaign In Pennsylvania - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick surged to political recognition over the last year. The 42-year-old's extensive presence in Trump's campaigns included her going all-in on the social media game and standing stern on her decision, despite the risk of criticism.

On January 24, the former racecar driver shared her opinion on how Trump's presidency is just in time to save the future of the nation, writing:

"President @realDonaldTrump is saving more than the country, he is saving our faith in the government and humanity. Just in time," Patrick wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the 2025 IndyCar season will start in a few weeks, starting with the inaugural race at St. Petersburg. The 14-turn circuit is known to produce some interesting races.

The last year's iteration required a change of results over a month later, where Josef Newgarden was disqualified for exploiting the push-to-pass system. Subsequently, Pato O'Ward inherited the race win, the first of three race victories for the Arrow McLaren driver, which he would like to top in the 2025 season.

