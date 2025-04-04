Danica Patrick shares inspirational Liana Naima quote on Instagram

Danica Patrick is a former IndyCar and NASCAR driver, but she has expanded her influence beyond the track. Sharing her outlook, she reposted a Liana Naima quote on her Instagram story, revealing her mentality that drove the 43-year-old forward in her life.

Patrick had a vast racing career. She made her debut in the open-wheel racing series in 2005 and has never looked back. Back then, she became the first driver to ever lead the elusive Indy 500, a record that stands to this day.

The female racer won her first race three years later, which she achieved on foreign soil in Japan at the Motegi Speedway. Since then, Danica Patrick scored a few more podiums and moved to NASCAR, where she became the first woman to bag a pole position in the Cup Series field.

Patrick has now retired and has traversed different fields. Revealing her mantra, she posted a story on the meta-owned platform on April 3, sharing a Liana Naima quote, which said:

"My job is to confront myself over and over and over again until I am the clearest, stillest channel for spirit to exist within."

Danica Patrick's Instagram story | Source: Instagram/@danicapatrick

2011 was the last full-time IndyCar season that Patrick participated in before moving over to NASCAR.

Did Danica Patrick regret switching to NASCAR?

Danica Patrick at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

The 43-year-old's arrival in the NASCAR paddock was a big topic initially. She proved her skillset by claiming the pole in the infamous Daytona 500 in 2013. However, her performance declined gradually, as Patrick was unable to score wins in the series.

Having only scored seven top 10s in her NASCAR career and being sidelined by the NASCAR world as any other driver, Danica Patrick did not like how she was no longer the epicenter in the racing sphere. Reflecting on her time in NASCAR at her last Indy 500 appearance in 2018, the female driver said, via Yahoo Sports:

"I remember watching the Indy 500 the first year I wasn’t in it, and I missed it. I remember that feeling and as time wore on, I missed that relevancy of being in the game, being someone like before the race when they’re like, ‘Who do you think is going to win today?’ My name didn’t pop up in NASCAR.

"Other than that first Daytona 500 (2013) when I was on the pole, most of the races weren’t like that. I missed being relevant."

On the other hand, the next IndyCar race is slated to take place next week at Long Beach. The Long Beach Grand Prix will host its 50th anniversary, and the 27-car grid will be trying to name the golden jubilee trophy for themselves.

