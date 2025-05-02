Danica Patrick shares inspirational message from Buddha

Danica Patrick shared an inspirational quote, attributed to Buddha, on her Instagram story on Thursday. The saying is leveled at people's perceptions of other people, and talks about how outside opinions of people on others may not always be accurate.

Patrick retired from motorsports back in 2018 and has since been active on her social media platforms, as a way to stay connected with her fans. The former race car driver spent seven full seasons competing in IndyCar and still holds the record of being the only female driver to win a race in the series, a feat she achieved at the Indy Japan 300.

Now, Patrick often shares updates about her daily life via her various social media platforms. The former IndyCar driver also shares inspirational, motivational and even spiritual messages via her Instagram from time to time.

On Friday, Patrick reshared a quote, which is attributed to Buddha (although the attribution is debated), which talked about how people's perceptions of others are based on their own beliefs and experiences.

"I am not what you think I am. You are what you think I am - Buddha"

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's instagram story [via instagram/@danicapatrick]

Patrick spent nine years competing in NASCAR, having started in the Xfinity Series on a part-time basis in 2010. She later made her Sprint Cup Series debut in 2012 with Stewart-Haas Racing.

After losing her primary sponsor towards the end of the 2017 season, Patrick decided to call it a day and retired from all motorsports. She participated in the 2018 Indy 500 and the Daytona 500, as her final two races, as part of a farewell tour.

Danica Patrick shares a thought-provoking quote about self-learning

Danica Patrick at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Credits: Getty)

Danica Patrick also shared a thought-provoking quote about self-learning via her Instagram story on Thursday. The quote, by Alain de Botton, talks about how a person who isn't embarrassed by how they used to be a year ago probably has not learned a lot in the past year.

Patrick simply reshared the post on her Instagram story, which was originally made by @wisesages, on Thursday, and did not offer any comment of her own.

"Anyone who isn't embarrassed of who they were last year probably isn't learning enough. - Alain de Botton"

Screengrab from Danica Patrick's instagram story [via instagram/@danicapatrick]

Since retiring, Patrick has also appeared as an analyst sporadically, having appeared on NBC's coverage of the Indy 500, and Sky Sports' coverage of F1. FOX Sports are also reportedly bringing the 43-year-old back as a pundit for this year's Indy 500.

Outside of her motorsports-related excursions, Patrick has also dabbled into the world of politics recently, having endorsed Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the 2024 United States Presidential elections. The American has also showcased her support for several of Trump's cabinet members, including Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

