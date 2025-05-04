Danica Patrick shares inspirational quote about being a dreamer

Danica Patrick shared an inspirational quote about the importance of being a dreamer via an Instagram story on Saturday, May 3. The former IndyCar star reshared the saying, which highlighted the journey of dreams becoming things in the future that do not yet exist.

Patrick retired from motorsports in 2018, but has since maintained her status as a public figure. The American often shares daily updates from her day-to-day life via her social media, as a way of staying connected with her fans and followers.

Patrick also shares content from the realms of motivation, inspiration and spiritual, especially through her instagram, on a regular basis. On Saturday, she reshared a motivational quote via her instagram story, which talked about the importance of people continuing to dream.

"We have to dream. How else will we make a future that does not yet exist?" the quote read.

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's Instagram story [via Instagram/danicapatrick]

Among the many ventures Patrick has undertaken since retiring from motorsports is her podcast, which is named Pretty Intense. On this platform, the 43-year-old shares stories of her relationship with spirituality and other similar topics, with guests from all walks of life.

Patrick spent 13 years competing as a race car driver in America, initally having made her IndyCar debut in 2005 with Rahal Letterman. She made history at the 2008 Indy Japan 300, becoming the first and only woman ever to win a race in American open-wheel racing with Andretti.

Patrick then moved over to stock cars, and made her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut back in 2010, and subsequently moved to the Sprint Cup Series full-time in 2012. The American secured seven top-10 finishes and one pole position during her largely underwhelming time in the series.

Danica Patrick shares a hilarious post via Instagram story

Danica Patrick at the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick reshared a hilarious post on her Instagram story on Saturday, joking about turning an ordinary interaction into a comedic moment. The post, which was originally posted by user @universalnightmares, highlighted how one could jokingly scare a stranger who is trying to talk to them.

Patrick reshared the comedic post via her Instagram story, which read:

"Next time a stranger talks to you when you're alone, just look at them shocked and whisper. "You can see me?""

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's Instagram story [via Instagram/danicapatrick]

Patrick is currently along with Sky Sports as an analyst on their coverage of the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix, which is scheduled to go ahead on Sunday, May 4. Patrick has appeared on Sky's F1 coverage sporadically every season from 2021 onwards.

Earlier, it was also reported that the former IndyCar driver will be joining FOX Sports' Indy 500 coverage later in May. She had also been a part of NBC's coverage of the historic event since 2019, and is continuing with the new broadcasters as well.

