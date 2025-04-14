Danica Patrick shares inspirational quote on social media

Danica Patrick shared an inspirational quote about taking control of one's life via her Instagram story on Monday. The American reshared the saying, which talked about how being ready is 'not a feeling', but instead is a decision.
Patrick is active on her various social media accounts, as she often shares glimpses of her personal life with her fans via this medium. Most of her activity comes on Instagram, where she shares her own thoughts and feelings, along with posts about a variety of topics.
The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver often shares motivational, inspirational, and spiritual messages and quotes via her social media as well. She has even spoken on such topics via other mediums, such as during an interview and even on her own podcast named 'Pretty Intense'. On Monday, she reshared a quote via her Instagram story, which talked about a person's journey of 'feeling ready'.
"Stop waiting to feel ready. Ready is not a feeling. It's a decision."
Patrick made her IndyCar debut in 2005 with Rahal Letterman Racing and was subsequently named Rookie of the Year for both the series and the Indy 500 in that year. But her biggest achievement in American open-wheel racing came in 2008, when she was with Andretti, and managed to win the Indy Japan 300, becoming the first ever woman to achieve the feat.
After three more seasons in IndyCar, Patrick moved over full-time to NASCAR, competing at first in the Xfinity Series. She then made her Sprint Cup series debut in 2012, but had an overall underwhelming time in stock-car racing.
After claiming no victories after eight years in NASCAR, Patrick finally decided to retire from motorsports in 2018. She went out racing in the Daytona 500 and the Indy 500 as her final two races.
Danica Patrick also shared a spiritual message via her Instagram on Sunday
Danica Patrick shared a spiritual message via her Instagram on Sunday, claiming that humankind is 'leaving the age of material and entering the age of frequency'. The 43-year-old has often claimed to be a spiritually inclined individual over the past few years.
Patrick shared this post on Sunday, which talks about 'frequency' understanding, which is a central concept in the world of spirituality.
"We are leaving the age of material and entering the age of frequency"
After retiring from racing in 2018, Patrick has described going through a 'spiritual awakening'. She has also claimed to be not religious at all, but believes in a higher universal energy, in line with her spiritual beliefs.
Other than this, Patrick has also dabbled in politics in recent times, sharing her thoughts on social and political issues via her social media. She has come out in support of the Republican Party and Donald Trump, ever since the 2024 Presidential Elections in the United States.