Danica Patrick shares inspirational quote on social media

Danica Patrick is known for her posts and thoughts over social media as she shares a glimpse into her mindset every so often. Similarly, the 43-year-old posted a story on her Instagram account on April 24, where she posted an inspirational quote for her followers.

Patrick is one of the most successful female drivers in the motorsports world. She is the sole driver to have led a lap at the Indy 500 and scored a podium finish. While her achievements make up for a big list owing to her subsequent venture into the NASCAR world, since her retirement, she has remained active on social media.

Last year, Patrick extensively campaigned for the current US President, Donald Trump, which might have played a role in his re-election. She also frequently shares inspirational thoughts on social media.

Continuing this trend, Danica Patrick posted an inspirational reel on her Instagram, captioned:

"Your purpose is not the thing you do. It is the thing that happens in others when you do what you do."

Danica Patrick's Instagram Story on April 24 | Source: Instagram/@danicapatrick

The former driver-turned-commentator enjoyed a record-breaking racing career and made tremendous waves after switching from IndyCar to NASCAR in 2012.

Danica Patrick differentiated the NASCAR and IndyCar racing realms

Danica Patrick at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick, in her own right, earned many accolades in her time racing in IndyCar. However, she always aspired for more and was attracted to the stock car racing scene.

This led to her jumping ship to NASCAR, where she became the first woman to ever score a pole position at the Daytona 500. But, this jump soon turned south as one week's bad result transcended into the subsequent weekend, as Patrick explained in August 2024 (via GPFans):

"IndyCar was a much shorter season. NASCAR was basically like every single weekend. The energy of one weekend would spill into the next one very easily. And that's what I let it do when I first got there. And then it fully spiraled when it was like 2nd or 3rd race in a row, that was bad early in the season."

"And it was Phoenix, it was my sponsors' hometown race and I was just like a b**ch about it. And I realized after that I was like, whoa, I better learn how to get over this stuff really fast so that I can reset the next weekend and bring a better attitude and a better mood."

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old has continued her motorsport pundit role with Sky Sports F1 in the European open-wheel racing series.

