Danica Patrick shares intense gym session on social media

Danica Patrick shared a glimpse into her intense workout routine on Instagram on Monday. The series of videos showed the 43-year-old performing dumbbell sumo squats and a lever row, among other exercises.

Patrick has stayed in the public light since her retirement from motorsports back in 2018. The American raced in IndyCar and NASCAR, with her best career highlights in the former series.

Patrick became a household name in the United States after she became the first ever woman to win an IndyCar race, at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008. However, her switch to stock-car racing in 2010 did not prove to be fruitful, as she failed to win a race in over seven years in the sport.

Since her retirement in 2018, Patrick has often appeared in the media, especially as an analyst and pundit covering IndyCar and F1. Other than this, she also shares glimpses of her personal life via her social media and hosts a podcast named Pretty Intense.

On Monday, Danica Patrick shared a series of videos on Instagram showcasing her workout process. She shared videos of her performing several exercises, covering the full body, including the dumbbell sumo squat.

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's Instagram story/@danicapatrick

Patrick also shared a clip of her performing what seemed to be the lever row, an exercise aimed at the upper body.

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's Instagram story/@danicapatrick

Patrick shares glimpses from her workout routine on a very regular basis via her Instagram. Other than this, she also uses her social media platform to share her thoughts and opinions on a whole host of topics, including themes such as spirituality, political and social opinions and even conspiracy theories.

Danica Patrick shares motivational quote via her Instagram

Danica Patrick at the 2024 Indianapolis 500 - Source: Imagn

Danica Patrick shared a motivational quote via her Instagram story on Monday. This quote talked about being excited, and how humans should 'live a life you are excited about.'

Patrick reshared this quote via her Instagram on Monday, which was originally posted by user @awokens**t. The quote read:

"A big part of being happy is being excited. Be excited for everything - making a cup of tea, seeing a friend. the next episode of your favorite show, buying something you've been saving up for, sunsets, travelling, falling in love. Live a life you are excited about."

Screen grab from Patrick's Instagram story/@danicapatrick

Patrick had started her motorsports career in the United Kingdom, competing in Formula Ford and Formula Vauxhall in the early 2000s. She then moved back to America and made her IndyCar debut with Rahal Letterman in 2005.

Patrick won the award for rookie of the year that season, but her career highlight came in 2008 with Andretti, as previously mentioned, as she won her first and only IndyCar race. She joined the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2010 and made her Cup Series debut in 2012 as well, before retiring from the sport in 2018.

