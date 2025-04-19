Danica Patrick shares intense workout session on social media

Danica Patrick frequently shares updates from her day-to-day life via her social media handles. She regularly comes up with various kinds of posts, and in line with this, she recently posted a video of herself sweating it out in the gym.

Specifically, the 43-year-old posted a video on her Instagram story, in which she could be seen working her upper body. Moreover, she also worked on the other parts of her body and posted videos in subsequent stories.

Since retiring from active racing in 2018, Danica Patrick has taken up other interests. From hosting a podcast to running several businesses to becoming an esteemed motorsport pundit, she has not shied away from trying new things.

Patrick's obsession with fitness is also something that she has taken extremely seriously in order to stay as fit as possible in her 40s.

Danica Patrick posts about aligning with one's 'frequency'

While Danica Patrick makes time for the gym to stay in shape, four weeks ago, via her Instagram handle, she talked about how a person can align with his or her frequency.

In line with this, Patrick had a fascinating conversation with the spiritual activation expert, Oliver Nino. Her caption on the post read:

"They call Oliver the @spiritualactivator! He is able to help people find and ignite the frequency within them that can transform their life! I am fascinated with energy so we dove deep into what it is, why it matters, how to actually get aligned, and what happens when you do! I loved this conversation! I always know when it’s a good interview filled with truth and alignment when I am buzzing after it’s over…. And that definitely happened! Enjoy! Go get his brand new best selling book - Do This Before Bed!!!!!" Patrick said.

While Danica Patrick's days as a racing driver are long gone, she is still very much in the eye of the public via her various antics (gymming, podcast hosting, among others). Her podcast, Pretty Intense, has been running successfully since 2018, and its episodes are available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

During her racing career, the 43-year-old was a strong force on the track. In her debut IndyCar season, she was chosen as the 2005 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year. From then on, she never looked back and went on to show her mettle in multiple racing series.

Alongside her 116 appearances in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America, she also took part in a whopping 191 NASCAR Cup Series events (stock car racing). Moreover, to date, she is the only woman driver to triumph in an IndyCar race (2008 Indy Japan 300).

