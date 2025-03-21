Danica Patrick has shared an intriguing clip about the contemporary schooling system and its drawbacks. The former IndyCar star has often been vocal about matters beyond the grid that affect society at large.

The 42-year-old, who, in recent times has intermittently shared posts across her Instagram detailing her views on Donald Trump and the United States political landscape, recently reshared a reel highlighting the challenges faced by the current educational system.

Taking to her Instagram story, Patrick shared a video from entrepreneur Jack Delosa, in which he expressed his opinion on the contemporary schooling system.

The American business owner explained how schools prepare kids for a world that no longer exists. Delosa also stated that by 2045, the world will be unrecognizable—yet schools are still teaching as if it’s the 1800s, relying on memorizing textbooks, following orders, and waiting one’s turn, which he argues no longer suffices in the real world.

The video also features the internet personality emphasizing how independent thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability will largely shape the future. He further shared his plan to ensure his daughter does not attend a contemporary educational institution.

Patrick, who appeared to support the message conveyed in the video, captioned her Instagram story:

“I have a GED, just sayin”

Danica Patrick shared a clip about the contemporary schooling system. Image: @danicapatrick via Instagram

While Danica did not pursue a college degree, her journey into motorsports carved out a niche for her, allowing her to etch her name in the world of motor racing, particularly in the IndyCar Series.

Danica Patrick shares her experience with golf

Danica Patrick also previously took to Instagram to share her experience with practicing golf. The former NASCAR racer described the "gentleman’s game," as it is fondly called, as a sport for individuals who choose to be "hard on themselves".

In a post on her Instagram, she detailed how mastering the sport has been somewhat difficult for her, despite learning for about two years.

“I decided to actually learn how to play golf about two years ago. Of course, it’s a little seasonal—mostly due to the heat in AZ but also because of work and skiing! I thought I finally had it figured out last fall. Then I forgot how to hit my driver to start the year off… until about 10 days ago. I remembered just as mysteriously as I forgot.

The scorecard is a 100% legit nine holes… all the way to very short putts. No gimmies or mulligans. I’ll learn the ⭕️ and 🟥 on the scorecard. Oh, and a picture of me nearly driving the green on a par 4. 💣 Golf is a funny game… and mostly played by those who just love to be hard on themselves. A game you will never master and repeatedly wonder—why am I doing this to myself?!

Can’t wait for the next round. Who’s with me?! ⛳️”

While it remains uncertain how long Danica Patrick will continue to pursue her golf skills, the 2008 Indy Japan 300 Grand Prix winner has shown a passion for exploring various activities. Since her retirement in 2018, she has ventured into punditry, fashion, and several other endeavors.

