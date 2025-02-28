Danica Patrick shares latest update on the notorious 'Epstein files' being made public by the US government

Danica Patrick endorsed the Republican Party's decision to make the Epstein list public once they come into power in the US. The former IndyCar racer reposted an Instagram post, giving an update on the highly contested Epstein Island case.

Ad

Over the past year, details regarding Jeffrey Epstein's island came into the public domain, and the current US President has made statements regarding the notorious Epstein Island case. Since then, proceedings around the case have ramped up, and an important breakthrough was made.

Subsequently, Danica Patrick shared how the names were revealed in Phase 1 of the "Epstein files" and posted a story on her Instagram on February 27:

Danica Patrick's Instagram Story | Source: Instagram

On the other hand, Patrick made her last racing appearances in 2018 in both IndyCar and NASCAR and then bid adieu to the world of racing.

Ad

Trending

Danica Patrick reflects on her retirement from racing

Danica Patrick at the F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The female racer is one of the few ones to have broken the barriers of racing in the United States. The 42-year-old had participated in 191 NASCAR races and became the first female driver to clinch pole position in the series.

Ad

Patrick's IndyCar venture was an even greater success as in her 116 races, she bagged three poles and won a single race. Her sole victory came at the 2008 race at Motegi, Japan.

The 2018 Indy 500 became Patrick's last race ever. Reflecting on her retirement from racing, she said, via The Players' Tribune:

"This one is a little harder to answer because my feelings are still evolving. Truthfully, this isn’t how I envisioned the end of my career playing out. I didn’t plan any of this. It actually began with a pretty big jolt when I lost my sponsor last fall. That was really hard.

Ad

"My passion for racing has never wavered. I don’t think it ever will. But that experience made me more honest with myself about my relationship with racing. It was changing, and looking back now, I know that change was inevitable. It was always going to happen."

The 2025 IndyCar season officially begins at 3 PM Eastern Time on February 28. Drivers will venture out on the temporary racetrack to get used to their machinery and aim to take home the victory on Sunday.

The 1.8-mile track consists of 14 turns, which feature a hoard of overtaking opportunities for the drivers. They will have to complete a scheduled 100 laps to take the trophy home, and teams will try to avoid any controversies that might ensue afterward, unlike last time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback