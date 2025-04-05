Danica Patrick shares her lower body workout regime in IG update

Danica Patrick, the most successful female driver in America's open-wheel racing, is a well-known name in the country. Recently, the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver took the time to share her workout regime on Instagram.

Ad

Patrick shared a video of her doing weight squats in the gym. The 43-year-old is quite active on her various social media handles and often takes the time to share updates regarding the activities in her day-to-day life.

Screenshot via Instagram/@danicapatrick

Danica Patrick, since retiring from active racing (2018 Indy 500), has taken up various projects in a number of fields. She also launched her own podcast called Pretty Intense in 2019, and campaigned for Donald Trump in the lead-up to the 2024 US presidential election.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, she is also running a number of successful businesses, alongside her appearances as a motorsport pundit. In 2024, Patrick was also seen as one of the pundits of Netflix's Season 6 of the Formula 1 Drive to Survive series.

Danica Patrick's take on legendary drivers she would've loved to race against

While Danica Patrick has shared a video of her gym regime via her Instagram account, she also gave her take on a fascinating topic quite recently. Patrick appeared on the Outkick show with former swimmer Riley Gaines and talked about the drivers she would have loved to have tried her mettle against.

Ad

Interestingly, she took the name of two legends from NASCAR (stock car racing) and the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1.

"Well, so I'm assuming I'm going to be racing against them, they are not in my car, right? I'm racing against them, driving. Well, maybe I'll just do a hybrid. Let's see because I think I'd probably wanna see how I stacked up against Ayrton Senna, which was, he was one of the greats in Formula 1. Maybe get out there and door bang with Dale Earnhardt Sr.," Danica Patrick said.

Ad

Ad

During her racing days, Patrick was a trailblazer on the race track. She remains only woman to amass a victory in IndyCar. Her 2008 triumph in the Japan Indy 300 is still the only victory that a woman driver has scored in the sport.

Moreover, IndyCar was not the only racing category in which Patrick showcased her racing skills. From 2012 onwards, she regularly started competing in stock car racing and went on to amass a whopping 191 appearances in the NASCAR Cup Series.

During this time, she managed to amass seven top-ten finishes and a solitary pole position. The 43-year-old's stats are identical in terms of top-tens and pole positions, in the Xfinity series as well. In IndyCar, Patrick clinched three pole positions and ended her racing career at the Indianapolis 500 in 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places. Know More