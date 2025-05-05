Danica Patrick shares 'one of my favorite things' post Miami GP

Danica Patrick, the former racing driver, was seen giving her expert analysis during last week's 2025 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. She was present throughout the three-day weekend, and post the event, she recently came up with a story via her Instagram account.

Patrick has posted a picture of her morning breakfast at a luxury hotel and added the following as a caption:

"Room service breakfast in a robe is one of my favorite things."

Danica Patrick is a huge personality in the world of motorsport, and her fans are always on the lookout for an update from her. She regularly takes to her various social media handles to let fans in on the day-to-day things going on in her life.

The 43-year-old to date is the only woman driver to have triumphed in an IndyCar Grand Prix. She won her first and only IndyCar race back in 2008, at the Indy Japan 300.

Danica Patrick gives an 'overthinking' verdict on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari woes

Lewis Hamilton - Source: Getty

While Danica Patrick has posted a story of her fancy breakfast at a luxury hotel, during last week's Miami Grand Prix weekend, she also took the time to weigh in on the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton's, ongoing woes at the Ferrari Formula 1 team.

Following the culmination of the first six rounds of the 2025 Formula 1 season, Hamilton finds himself in seventh place in the standings with only 41 points. In comparison, his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc is on 53 with one podium finish.

Seeing Hamilton's troubles driving the Maranello-based team's car, Patrick said the following during the Miami weekend (via Crash):

"What’s up with Lewis? I don’t know, but all I can say is that he’s with a new team, and it always takes time to transition into a new team. The baked-in handling of the car, the methods in which they go about doing things, all of this stuff takes time to learn and get familiar with. These weekends happen so fast."

The 43-year-old added:

"You have to be so on it, especially in a sprint weekend, which is really saying something as he proved making no changes on the sprint weekend proved to be good, so maybe they overthink things, possibly. That’s very easy to do in racing. Overthinking things can happen."

Keeping in view Danica Patrick's assessment of Lewis Hamilton, it would be interesting to see how the Brit performs in the upcoming Formula 1 rounds.

Interestingly, next up on the race calendar is Ferrari's home Grand Prix, the EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX that will take place at the iconic Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari racing circuit.

