Danica Patrick shares US president Donald Trump's post proclaiming 'No inflation'

Danica Patrick reshared US President Donald Trump's recent social media post, in which the president is claiming that his administration will cut down the prices on essentials such as drugs, gasoline, energy, and groceries. The president also claimed that there will be 'no inflation' in the United States.

Ad

Danica Patrick retired from motorsports back in 2018, but has since remained in the public light. In 2024, the former IndyCar driver was in the news after she endorsed Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the presidential elections.

The 43-year-old also campaigned for several Republicans, which included Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and even Trump himself. Since the election victory for the red side, Patrick has remained a supporter of Trump's policies and presidency.

Ad

Trending

On Monday, Patrick reshared a post made by Trump on the social media platform Truth Social. In this post, Trump shared the executive order that he has recently signed, aiming to reduce the price of prescription drugs in America.

"DRUG PRICE TO BE CUT BY 59%, PLUS! Gasoline, Energy, Groceries, and all other costs, DOWN. NO INFLATION!!! LOVE, DJT"

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's instagram story [via instagram/danicapatrick]

Trump had claimed that he wanted pharmaceutical companies to slash the prices on prescription drugs, as Americans pay substantially more than 'other countries' for their drugs. Now, the 78-year-old has commended the move as 'one of the most consequential' executive orders in the history of the United States.

Ad

Patrick has also been an advocate for the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., under whose leadership this order has been signed. The former NASCAR driver has supported the RFK Jr. backed Make America Healthy Again movement as well, as one of her most prominent causes of concern.

Danica Patrick had claimed RFK Jr. becoming HHS secretary was 'dawn of a new day'

Danica Patrick at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania, Nov 2024 - Source: Getty

When Kennedy Jr. was finally confirmed as the HHS secretary after his Senate hearing in February, Danica Patrick had claimed that his appointment was the 'dawn of a new day'. The former race car driver also joked about how many people would now 'run and hide in a hole'.

Ad

Sharing her reaction to RFK Jr. becoming the Health Secretary in February, Patrick wrote via X:

"Dawn of a new day. @RobertKennedyJr is HHS secretary. Wonder how many people will go run and hide in a hole.😆"

Expand Tweet

Patrick had previously claimed that she had been so far away from politics that she did not even watch the news after 2019, up until 2023. In late 2023, she attended the AmFest event and later appeared on Tucker Carlson's show on FOX news, which kick-started her journey in politics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.