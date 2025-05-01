Danica Patrick shows her “big dip energy” in an intense upper-body workout routine

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick recently uploaded an Instagram story for her followers. She uploaded a video of her working out.

Just like the others, Wisconsin-born Patrick started her open-wheel career with karting. In 1998, she dropped out of school to pursue her racing dreams and moved to the UK. She made a name for herself in the racing world after winning the Japan 300 in 2008, becoming the first woman to do so. She went on to set multiple records throughout her career, such as becoming the first woman to secure pole position at the Daytona 500 in 2013.

Patrick recently shared a glimpse of her workout routine on her Instagram story. The 43-year-old captioned the story:

"Big Dip energy! 😜. "

Screenshot of Danica Patrick's story via @danicapatrick on Instagram

The former NASCAR driver hung up her racing boots in 2018 after participating in the Indy 500. While in conversation with ABC News, she opened up about her decision to retire from racing.

“It wasn't in my heart anymore. What I love about racing was that ability to progress and get better and finish better and better and ultimately win. And I just felt like that was becoming less and less something that was in my control,” she said in 2018.

After her retirement, Danica Patrick started her own wine business venture called 'Somnium.' She also started a podcast by the name of 'Pretty Intense' and later released a book with the same title. She is occasionally seen in the Formula One paddock with the Sky Sports crew.

When Danica Patrick spoke about her multi-faceted role

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver, Danica Patrick, had once opened up about her multi-faceted role as a race car driver, a model, and an advertising spokeswoman. She is one of the most successful and well-known female drivers in the motorsports world.

Due to her success on track at the time, Patrick rose to fame and became one of the most marketable drivers on the grid. She was also perceived as a role model, paving the way for future female drivers. However, the fame and pressure to perform ultimately took a toll on her performance.

During a conversation with Steven Cole Smith from Car and Driver in 2012, Patrick was asked how she felt after her Wikipedia page put her down as an American auto-racing driver, role model, and advertising spokeswoman. She was asked whether this was the career path she had imagined for herself. Danica Patrick mentioned how she always wanted to accomplish things on track.

"No, I thought about accomplishing things on the track and what that would be like. But I didn’t put a lot of thought into what the other side was all about—the endorsements, the commercials, being told I’m a role model. So, yeah, it has taken some adjustment, and it can be distracting, especially when there are surges of attention. But I’m really fortunate. I have a great balance between being recognizable and still being able to cruise around without people bothering me. I’m lucky," Patrick said.

Danica Patrick remains the only woman to win the Japan 300.

