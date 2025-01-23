Danica Patrick shows off toned physique amid intense workout in latest IG update

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is known for her commitment to being in top shape mentally and physically year-round. She recently shared glimpses of her upper body workout on Instagram that included a new shoulder press PR.

Patrick was the first, and to date, the only woman to lead the prestigious Indy 500 and also win an IndyCar race (the 2008 Indy Japan 300). She was also voted IndyCar's most popular driver for six straight years, from 2005 to 2010.

Though she retired from professional racing in 2018, the drive to remain fit never left. On Wednesday, Danica Patrick shared some videos of her workout that she got in despite a hectic two days before it.

Trending

"48 hours freezing whirlwind in DC. Literally 26 hours in heels. 4 hours freezing outside trying to get to events. 8 hours of total sleep. 5 hour flight home. Home by 9 pm. Asleep at 1230. Up at 530am. PRing at 730," the 42-year-old wrote on her Instagram story.

A snapshot of Danica Patrick's upper body workout | Image via Instagram (@danicapatrick)

Patrick's shoulder press PR was an impressive 75 pounds (45-pound bar plus two 5 and 10-pound plates) for 6 repetitions. Her second story was a video of her doing weighted pull-ups with an additional 32.5 pounds chained to a lifting belt on her waist.

"Padding for that belt digging into me would be worth at least 5 more lbs, 😆 " she wrote in the story.

via Instagram / (@danicapatrick)

Two more follow-up stories featured clips of her doing a set of dumbbell chest presses, followed by seated cable rows. Here are two more photos from Patrick's upper body workout session:

via Instagram / (@danicapatrick)

via Instagram / (@danicapatrick)

When Danica Patrick revealed her "most effective" fitness routine

Danica Patrick began training when she was 14 years old. Over her nearly two-decades-long racing career, she explored a variety of training methods and refined them down to a few simple, core principles in her book 'Pretty Intense', which she published in 2017.

In 2018, Patrick sat down for an exclusive interview with Jeff O'Connell for bodybuilding.com. When asked about the style of fitness training that served her best, she replied:

"I've done a little bit of everything over the years, but the fitness workouts I've outlined in my book "Pretty Intense" have been the most effective for me. I found that doing shorter, more intense workouts, a mixture of cardio and strength training, worked the best."

In September 2024, Patrick revealed her weekly workout routine that included three days of resistance training - one for the upper body, one for the lower body, and the last for a full-body workout. She currently serves as an F1 analyst for Sky Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback