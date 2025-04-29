Danica Patrick teases NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon in banter with friend: “You’re so cool” 

Danica Patrick, the well-known motorsports personality, recently teased the NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon via some fun Instagram banter. The latter is a four-time Cup Series Champion.

In line with Gordon's stellar racing career and his popularity in the world of motorsports, Patrick came up with a unique post in the presence of one of her friends (who was sporting a Gordon t-shirt).

Specifically, the 43-year-old shared the following post on her Instagram stories:

"Jeff Gordon, you're so cool. I said she should wear one of mine and she replied... 'you have shirts?'" Danica Patrick wrote.

During his stock car racing career, Jeff Gordon competed in a whopping 805 NASCAR Cup Series races. Moreover, during this time, he was able to amass 93 victories, 477 top tens, and 81 pole positions.

In comparison to this, Danica Patrick during her Cup Series career managed 191 race starts, in which she was able to amass seven top-tens and a solitary pole position.

Danica Patrick's take on racing against the 'intimidator' Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Nascar driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. - Source: Getty

While Danica Patrick has come up with some banter in relation to Jeff Gordon, quite recently, she also revealed which NASCAR legend she would've liked to lock horns against.

In line with this, the 43-year-old took the name of the late seven-time Cup Series champion, Dale Earnhardt Sr.

During his racing days, Earnhardt Sr. competed in 676 Cup series races. He amassed 76 wins, 428 top tens, and 22 pole positions. Other than this, he also competed in the Xfinity Series and managed 136 race stars (21 wins, 75 top-tens, and seven pole positions).

Patrick, in March 2025, made an appearance on the outkickthecoverage show and added:

"Maybe, maybe get out there and door bang with Dale Earnhardt Sr. Obviously, I know Junior super well. I drove for him, he's a friend, and his wife Amy's great. But, you know, he was always, he was known as the intimidator. So that would be a fun person to see, like, what was that? What did that feel like?" Patrick said.

Danica Patrick's career in stock car racing came to an end at the 2018 Daytona 500. This appearance came in the Cup Series, but this was not the only kind of stock car racing she competed in. Other than the Cup Series, Patrick also competed in the Xfinity Series. In this category, she made 61 appearances and amassed seven top tens and a single pole position.

Since retiring from competitive racing, Patrick has taken up some of her other interests. She has become a successful businesswoman alongside an esteemed motorsport pundit.

