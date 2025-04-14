Danica Patrick has a three-word reaction to Tiger Woods’ caddie’s gesture

Former IndyCar star Danica Patrick recently shared a three-word reaction to golf icon Tiger Woods' caddie Mike Cowan's gesture from 1997. The picture involving Woods and Cowan recently resurfaced online and was shared on Instagram by golf magazine Golf Monthly.

Women's racing icon Danica Patrick has carved out a legacy like no other female in the world of motorsports. At 43 and now retired, the Beloit, Wisconsin native's achievement cabinet boasts multiple feats, including her performances in the Indy 500 and Daytona 500, and her Indy Japan 300 win in 2008.

Since her retirement in 2018, Patrick has shifted her focus from racing to her career as a media personnel. The former NASCAR Cup Series driver still remains an active analyst and pundit for multiple broadcasting teams, performing her duties in NASCAR, IndyCar, and Formula 1 for the likes of FOX, NBC, and Sky Sports.

Beyond her role as an analyst, Patrick has also invested in personal ventures, being an active social media influencer. The 43-year-old uses the platform to frequently voice her opinions on various topics, as she did in a recent Instagram story of her about Tiger Woods.

Golf Monthly, a British golf magazine, recently shared a throwback post from 1997, featuring a young Tiger Woods and his then-caddie, the legendary Mike Cowan. In the picture, Cowan was seen analyzing the flow of the wind using his cigarette, a move that drew Danica Patrick's attention. Re-sharing the post in her story, Patrick wrote the caption:

"Another gangster move 😝"

Danica Patrick's Instagram story

Notably, the image was from the 1997 Masters' Tournament, the first major championship won by Tiger Woods. He had finished 12 strokes ahead of runner-up Tom Kite, a record margin. Woods has won 15 major championships in his legendary career.

Danica Patrick shares personal golfing experience on her Instagram

In another recent Instagram post, Danica Patrick was seen playing golf and sharing her experience from a recent round. Sharing her past experience of the time she started learning about the sport, the former IndyCar driver wrote:

"I decided to actually learn how to play golf about two years ago. I thought I finally had it figured out last fall. Then I forgot how to hit my driver to start the year off... Until about 10 days ago. I remembered just as mysteriously as I forgot."

Then, in a more recent post, the 43-year-old driver shared glimpses of herself enjoying yet another round of golf on the occasion of St Patrick's Day. Elaborating on her celebrations on the day, Patrick wrote:

"Happy St. Patrick's day to all!... Instead of crushing drinks on this fine party day, I crushed activities. Lifting, tennis-ing, and golfing. I shot a 90 with 43 on the back and played 90 min. Pretty efficient little day."

Beyond her Instagram ventures, Patrick is also a podcast host of her own show, Pretty Intense. She is also a business owner who operates her own winery and clothing brands.

