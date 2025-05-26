Danica Patrick and Tony Stewart all smiles on the tarmac before Indy 500

At the 2025 Indy 500, a truckload of esteemed personalities in motorsports were present at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Among them were the former racing drivers Danica Patrick and Tony Sewart (semi-retired).

Patrick and Stewart were present at the track, taking in the experience of the iconic event. In line with this, the former recently posted a story (a selfie with Tony Stewart and Chris Myers) via her Instagram account.

Danica Patrick, Tony Stewart, and Chris Myers l Instagram stories: @danicapatrick

The 2025 Indy 500 turned out to be a must-see event. The 200-lap race had crashes, breathtaking overtakes, and an intense tussle between Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou and Andretti Global's Marcus Ericsson for the race win.

At the end of it all, it was the reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou who came away from the track with the bragging rights. AJ Foyt Racing's David Malukas managed a surprising third-place finish ahead of Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward.

Danica Patrick's take on her Indy 500 antics back in the day

While Danica Patrick was present at the 2025 Indy 500 in a non-racing capacity, she herself was a solid driver in the event back in the day. In her debut IndyCar season in 2005, Patrick was chosen as the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year.

Moreover, in the 2009 edition of the race, he shocked everyone by securing a third-place finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Her last outing in the event was in 2018 (which also proved to be her last race ever), and until then, she had decent performances in most of the Indy 500s.

Ahead of this year's Indy 500, the 43-year-old said (via FOX):

"I was very good at trusting my instincts, and if the car didn't feel right, I just didn't drive. I'd just come in, or we would work on it and or I wouldn't drive over my head, as I was a methodical driver."

Danica Patrick managed a total of 116 appearances in America's highest class of open-wheel racing. In the process, she was able to put on board a solitary Grand Prix win, seven podiums and three pole positions.

Moreover, IndyCar was not the only motorsport in which she showcased her racecraft. Patrick also amassed 191 appearances in NASCAR's Cup Series. In this racing category, she managed seven top-ten and a solitary pole position. Interestingly, her Cup Series stats are identical to her stats in the Xfinity Series (in terms of top-tens and pole positions).

Since retiring, Patrick has become an esteemed motorsport pundit, and she was very much in the limelight giving her analysis during the 2025 Indy 500.

