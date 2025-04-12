Danica Patrick turns heads with intense workout clip

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick stunned fans with a glimpse into her intense fitness routine on Friday (April 11), showcasing a powerful set of barbell hip thrusts in a workout clip that she shared via her instagram. The American demonstated her leg day workout routine through a series of Instagram stories.

Patrick has been an influential figure due to her social media activity, ever after retiring from motorsports back in 2018. The 43-year-old raced predominantly in IndyCar and NASCAR in her near two-decade long career in the sport.

Since then, Patrick has often appeared in the media as a pundit, covering both IndyCar and F1 at times. But mostly, she remains connected to her fans via social media, where she shares glimpses from her daily life, which also includes her workout routines.

On Friday, Patrick shared a series of clips from her intense workout via her Instagram stories, including one where she could be seen doing a leg and abdomen workout.

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's instagram story [via instagram/danicapatrick]

Patrick also showcased other exercises from her workout routine, including a heel-elevated barbell squat.

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's instagram story [via instagram/danicapatrick]

Danica Patrick has also used her social media platforms to share her thoughts on life, spirituality, philosophy and almost all sorts of topics. Most recently, she was in the news for her opinions on social and political issues, after having endorsed Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential elections.

Patrick has admitted to becoming a Republican supporter since last year and even campaigned for Trump back in November 2024. The American also moderated rallies for Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during this period last year.

Danica Patrick shares glimpses from event in Arizona promoting her own brand

Danica Patrick at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Source: Imagn

Danica Patrick shared images from an event in Arizona on Friday, where the former IndyCar star could be seen promoting her own wine brand, Somnium. The American shared a series of images from the event on her instagram for her fans to see.

Sharing images of herself with other friends and critiques at the event, Patrick made this post on Friday. An exerpt from it read:

"Great wine tasting event for @somniumwine and @danicarosewine at @the_americano_restaurant."

The Patrick-led brand opened its first tasting venue in late 2023. She had bought her vineyard while she was still racing in IndyCar back in 2009, with its development starting in 2011.

This brand is one of the many businesses and activities that Danica Patrick has taken up since her retirement from motorsports. As previously mentioned, she has appeared as an analyst, covering IndyCar and F1, and has also made an appearance as a pundit on the hit Netflix F1 docu-series, Drive to Survive, as a pundit.

