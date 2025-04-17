Danica Patrick has a two-word reaction to major Indy 500 announcement

Former NASCAR and IndyCar star Danica Patrick has reacted to Rob Gronkowski being present at the 2025 Indianapolis 500 race. Gronkowski, a former American Football player, is set to assume the role of Grand Marshal at the Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit.

Ad

Gronkowski, a former tight end for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is set to make his first IndyCar appearance as a grand marshal in the upcoming Indy 500 on May 25. Gronk, as he is popularly known as, is a four-time winner of the Super Bowl and currently serves as an analyst for FOX NFL.

Gronkowski spent nine seasons of his career playing for New England Patriots between 2010 and 2018. He returned to the sport after a brief retirement in 2019, signing for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won his fourth and final Super Bowl.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the announcement, former IndyCar race winner Danica Patrick reacted to the major news. Patrick, who competed in the IndyCar full-time between 2005 and 2011, came close to winning the Indianapolis 500 herself on multiple occasions, finishing inside top five in 2005 and 2009. She also secured the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year honor in 2005.

Sharing the news post on her Instagram story, Patrick dropped a two-word reaction, captioning her story:

"Oh boy!"

Danica Patrick's Instagram story

Notably, Gronk isn’t the only NFL figure participating in this year’s edition of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Ad

Fellow football legend and FOX analyst Michael Strahan will serve as the honorary pace car driver. He will be leading the 33-driver field to the green flag in a 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 coupe.

Danica Patrick gives out fitness tips on matching protein goals

On another Instagram story post, Danica Patrick discussed her fitness regime, stressing on protein intake for muscle growth.

Ad

Sharing another post on her stories, which was sarcastically directed towards less protein intake, Patrick voiced her own opinion on the matter. The 43-year-old discussed the significance of consuming eggs and other food items for a balanced muscle growth. She wrote:

"Right!? 2 eggs isn't even the protein needed for breakfast!!!! I just had 3 eggs + 2 whites and sourdough toast with avocado. And if I'm in a rush, I'll make 5 eggs and run out the door."

Ad

Patrick also stressed the importance of keeping a check of one's hormones for a healthy growth. She added:

"People ask me, how do I get your arms or abs or whatever.... Eat protein and lift heavy. (And make sure your hormones are right.)"

Patrick's Instagram story about protein intake

Danica Patrick retired from motorsports in 2018. Over the years, she has accumulated a large fan-following on her social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash S. Mani Yash is a law major by day and an F1, NASCAR and IndyCar journalist for Sportskeeda by night. He has authored over 1,500 articles for the website since joining after a brief stint in football journalism, with two of them going on to rake in 300,000 reads, two of the highest-read pieces in SK Motorsports history.



Yash became fascinated by automobiles at age seven and eventually became a fan of F1 after watching Sebastian Vettel dominate with Red Bull. In NASCAR, he admires Denny Hamlin for his drive to win a championship and his attitude, which he believes is fresh on a grid with similar personalities. A more recent fan of IndyCar, Yash stands in the corners of the flamboyant Pato O'Ward. He also has a huge admiration for Scott Dixon.



Yash lays plenty of emphasis on double-checking statistics and data, and ensures the information he provides only comes from reputed publications. He largely monitors X for updates, tracking the accounts of top journalists and official pages, while also going through fan reactions to understand the pulse of the F1 and NASCAR communities.



When not writing about motorsports, Yash watches plenty of football and is a fan of FC Barcelona. He also loves reading and is keen to explore different types of literature. Know More